Every Batman Villain Already Revealed in the New Knightfall Movie

The DC Universe was a very different place in the 1990s, but some of the events during this decade have become iconic and incredibly important to the fabric of certain characters, including the Dark Knight. In 1993, Batman would suffer his greatest defeat at the hands of Bane, which would create the three-part epic known as Knightfall. Now, Knightfall is getting the DC animated movie treatment, and the first trailer showcased several of the key villains that helped create Batman’s worst nightmare.

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8. Tally Man

Let’s start with the most obscure villain featured in the film, which will be the tax collector villain known as Tally Man. Tally Man actually made his comics debut in Knightfall, specifically Shadow of the Bat #19, and he mostly served to get the tar beaten out of him by both Batman and Nightwing. From the looks of the trailer, though, he may just get some offense in this time around.

Tally Man bases his villainous identity on tax collectors from the past, which makes sense once you take a second to look at his outfit. The tall hat, white wig, and pilgrim-esque costume are right in line with the theme, and so is his fee. Tally Man’s whole gimmick is that he is someone who is hired to collect the outstanding debts of others, but he doesn’t actually get paid in money. Instead, his fee is actually tied to the people he kills, though when ties to collect on Batman, it doesn’t go so well, as at this point it’s Jean Paul who is in the Bat-suit, and he delivers a beatdown.

7. Mister Freeze

Next is Mister Freeze, who will have a role in the film version of the story, but it remains to be seen how big that role is. In the original story, Mister Freeze has a rather small role, as he is one of the villains Jean-Paul faces after taking over the mantle of Batman. Their confrontation occurs as Jean-Paul continues his descent into more extreme tactics, but as you can see in the trailer, Mister Freeze isn’t about to go down easily, even against an upgraded and more deadly Batman.

With his prominence in the trailer, there could be a bigger role in the movie for Freeze. He’s not really tied to some of the other villains though, so if he were to play a bigger part, it might take a reworking of certain parts of the story. It could also just be a longer fight sequence between the Freeze and Batman, and I’ll never say no to having a bigger focus on Mister Freeze. Either way, he looks awesome, and it’s great to have him in the mix.

6. Riddler

Imagine you are one of Batman’s greatest villains, and your whole gimmick is based on planting clues within the framework of riddles for Batman to decipher. Now imagine that Batman not only didn’t solve those riddles, but didn’t even acknowledge them, and even ignored you taking over a TV station to get his attention. That’s the sad state of Riddler in Knightfall, and his frustration looks to be intact for the animated adaptation.

In Knightfall, Riddler is unaware that there’s a new Batman under the cowl, so when he tries to get his attention, he is completely ignored. That doesn’t sit well with Riddler, but even when he tries to provoke Batman, he ends up getting the attention of Robin instead, who then adds insult to injury by taking him down. The guy even earns the ire of his own crew in the comics, so it remains to be seen if Riddler can catch a break in the animated movies.

5. Two-Face

Two-Face will be making his animated return in Knightfall, and he looks as lethal as ever. His role will likely be a smaller one, but it should have some impact thanks to what it means for Batman and Robin. Two-Face is one of the many inmates who were freed from Arkham by Bane, and after that breakout, Two-Face immediately goes to gain control of a gang by killing Legs Lyman.

This leads to his new crew capturing a clearly worn-down Batman, who has been chasing down all of the freed inmates, but Two-Face goes the extra mile by putting Batman on trial before killing him. Thankfully, Robin swoops in to save Batman, but the ensuing car chase doesn’t go well, and Batman and Robin leave off on tense terms. This has a major impact on Robin, as this is right before Batman is taken down by Bane, and that will assuredly be a major story within Knightfall as well.

4. Joker

Another iconic villain who will play a small but key role in the movie is The Joker, but given his nemesis status, you might be surprised at how small his role will likely be. When Bane takes down Arkham, he frees The Joker early in hopes that he will not only cause chaos but also act as a leader for the other inmates.

This paid off huge for Bane, as Joker did exactly that and caused Batman intense stress and issues thanks to his abduction of Arkham Asylum administrator Jeremiah Arkham. Joker captured Arkham and then set a trap for Batman, which also helped some of the other villains escape. The scene in the trailer showcases some of this, and it remains to be seen if he will end up playing a slightly larger role. Even if he doesn’t though, he will still have some impact on the fall of the Dark Knight.

3. Scarecrow

Like many on this list, Scarecrow was one of the villains that escaped Arkham thanks to Bane, and just like Joker, he is also one of the villains that helped push Batman over the brink of exhaustion that set him up perfectly for Bane to finish the job. That’s not the end of Scarecrow’s impact though, as he has a role to play with the new Batman as well.

During the Knightquest portion of the story, Jean-Paul continues to operate as Batman, and at the beginning, he’s actually not doing too badly. He had a different approach at times, but he was still sticking pretty close to Bruce’s foundations. That all changed, though, after a confrontation with Scarecrow, as Scarecrow was able to infect him with his fear gas, and that caused Jean-Paul’s Azrael system programming to kick in and take over. This started a downhill slide that ultimately led to Jean-Paul’s transformation into the story’s antagonist and his final showdown with Batman.

2. Azrael

Speaking of Jean-Paul Valley, he has to make the list as well. While he begins the story as the person Batman chooses to step into the role after he is injured, over time Jean-Paul loses himself to the Azrael programming and thus becomes a more violent and lethal version of the Dark Knight. He continually upgrades his armor and arsenal with more and more deadly weapons, and he gradually isolates himself and alienates Batman’s allies as well.

While Scarecrow is the one who starts Jean-Paul’s slide into villainy thanks to his fear toxin, the final straw that knocks him over the edge is actually Bane. Jean-Paul’s first battle against Bane doesn’t go well, and once this happens, he really dives into his more aggressive persona. By the time he faces Bane next, it’s a much different battle, and Jean-Paul delivers a beatdown to Bane and almost decides to kill him before ultimately giving him over to the police. Eventually, this all leads to a battle between the two Batmen, with Bruce fully reclaiming the mantle.

1. Bane

There is no Knightfall without the man known as Bane, and while others have defeated Batman, there’s been no one who truly broke Batman as he did. Part of what makes Knightfall so interesting is the method in which Bane goes about taking down Batman, as he creates a prison break and slowly watches as Batman exhausts himself in order to catch everyone that escaped. We see this in the trailer as well, and when Batman is at his lowest, that is when Bane strikes.

One of the most iconic Batman scenes is when Bane finally defeats him and breaks his back, which begins a long journey back to the cowl for Bruce. We see part of their fight at Wayne Manor in the trailer, with Bane injecting his venom and becoming even bigger in stature compared to Batman. After Bane defeats Batman, we also see him defeat the new Batman in Jean-Paul, which will likely take place in part 2 of the series, though there’s a chance we could see it in part 1 as well, depending on how this series is paced out. Either way, Bane is where this all started, and now fans can see his biggest victory in animation.

Batman: Knightfall releases later this year.

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