Predicting Avengers: Endgame’s New Footage To Setup Doomsday: 3 Most Likely Scenes the Russos Will Add

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, but as it turns out, it won’t be the only Avengers movie hitting theaters this year. Ahead of Doomsday‘s release, Marvel will rerelease 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the iconic conclusion to the Infinity Saga. This will refresh viewers on what happened in the last Avengers movie ahead of the start of the next two-part Avengers story. However, Endgame‘s rerelease will be more than what you expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has been confirmed that the rerelease of Avengers: Endgame will come with something exciting: new footage. The Russos have explained that new scenes setting up Avengers: Doomsday will appear as part of the rerelease, giving fans a tease of what’s to come. However, it hasn’t been confirmed what exactly will be added. Three scenes seem like more likely additions than the others, and here is what they are.

3) A Doctor Doom Post-Credits Scene

Although this is the least likely option, a new post-credits scene featuring Doctor Doom is a plausible addition for Endgame‘s rerelease. Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom still hasn’t been revealed in any of Doomsday‘s marketing materials. This is incredibly surprising considering that he is the big draw to the film. His only appearance so far has been from behind in The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ mid-credits scene, and that trend could be continued here by putting him in Endgame. Revealing Doom here makes a lot of sense for Marvel, as it would stun the first batch of viewers of the rerelease while essentially putting the reveal behind a paywall.

If this scene does exist, it would probably be a small tease akin to Thanos’ appearance at the end of The Avengers. It could show that the events of Endgame have initiated Doom to act, kicking off the events of the story. Upon its release, Endgame didn’t have a post-credits scene, making it one of the only MCU projects without one. The rerelease could fix this, showing how Endgame will lead into Doomsday with a Doom post-credits scene.

2) An Extended Scene Between Hulk & The Ancient One

One of the most important scenes in Avengers: Endgame occurs during the sequence in which the titular team travels back to 2012. There, Hulk has a short interaction with the Ancient One as he attempts to get the Time Stone from her. The Ancient One proceeds to tell Hulk how time travel in the MCU works, giving one of the franchise’s first looks at the multiverse. This influences how the Avengers handle their time traveling throughout the film, although this scene has caused issues in the years since.

Tons of MCU projects since Endgame have focused on the concept of the multiverse. Projects like WandaVision, Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and Deadpool & Wolverine have contained their own explanations of how the MCU’s multiverse works, greatly expanding upon what the Ancient One originally explained. Doomsday will take things even further, most likely discussing elements like incursions and Doom’s role in the multiverse.

To reflect this, Hulk could hear more about time travel from the Ancient One. She could go more into detail with her explanation this time around, or even warn of the threat of Doom. Alternatively, Endgame could simply retcon this scene by having her use an explanation more in line with the explanations seen in the aforementioned multiverse projects. Either way, more multiversal lore would be an easy thing to slot into Avengers: Endgame without making the rerelease necessary viewing or affecting the story of Endgame too much.

1) Another Scene Of Steve & Peggy

Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers is coming back in Avengers: Doomsday, and based on the first Doomsday teaser, it looks like the Steve we’re following is the same Steve from Endgame. Because of this, it has been heavily speculated that Steve’s decision to stay in the past with Peggy at the end of Endgame is what kicks off the events of Doomsday, with it possibly causing an incursion that triggers Doom to act.

Because of this, it seems that the most likely scene that will be added to Endgame will focus on Steve and Peggy. The teaser has already shown that Steve has a kid and is still living with Peggy, meaning that a new scene won’t spoil Doomsday. However, it could give more context to the upcoming film’s story. Plus, more Steve and Peggy could be perfectly slotted into the end of Endgame, making it the easiest addition to the film without breaking viewers out of the story.