Recasting the classic sci-fi movie Back to the Future isn’t an easy task. For my money, the original cast would be impossible to top. Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd made Marty McFly and Doc Brown so iconic that nobody else could possibly take those parts. But Hollywood has always had a thing for reviving old successes, so it’s fun to speculate what a 2026 reboot would look like. Who could replicate Marty’s wit and charm, Doc’s bizarre head, or Biff’s menacing bully persona?

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Of course, that’s not to say I want the actors to merely mimic the performances that came before them – no way! I want the actors to get what made these characters so fun in the first place, then make it their own. Some selections might be a no-brainer, others might be a little curious, but if I was assembling a cast for a new take on one of the most fun adventure movies of all time, these are the actors I’d seriously consider.

5) Lorraine McFly

Lorraine is looking for someone with that girl-next-door charm. Attractive and easy-going, Lorraine never feels like she’s a diva who obsesses about her appearance. She also has an innocent quality, though, which requires the actress to bring more emotional depth to her character on occasion. That’s why I’d cast Bailee Madison. She just has that natural screen warmth that she brought to her last several roles, which proved she can be an innocent in a way that doesn’t feel weak or shallow.

But I’d also want Lorraine to be so much more than just another pretty teenage girl. I’d want her to have a personality, some conviction, even if she doesn’t always display it. The tension between her and George is so central to the story that I think we’d also need to see her more fragile side. I think Madison could do both. She has a real presence on screen that would make it possible to make Lorraine a real girl, not a perfect creation of moviemaking.

4) George McFly

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

George is just your everyday dorky, nerdy guy, shy and unsure of himself, generally not the kind of person you would expect to be a leader. This is why his character development is so satisfying. Seeing him finally grow some balls and stand up to Biff is one of the best moments in the classic film. My choice? Michael Cera. Easy. He’s been cast as a nerd in just about every role he’s ever played, and that sort of awkward but endearing disposition seems perfect for George.

An alternative? Jon Heder. His role in Napoleon Dynamite showed that he’s capable of playing a character whose oddness provides humor without feeling contrived. Any screen time Cera or Heder would provide would only add humor to the role without turning George into an outright joke. The challenge, then, is creating the shift between the empathetic beginning and the cheers at the end when George finally gets his voice. While I prefer Cera for his screen persona that’s the closest to George, I think Heder could pull it off.

3) Biff Tannen

Biff may prove the most difficult of this list to replace. Thomas F. Wilson brought so much charisma to the part, that it probably isn’t worth trying to do Biff any justice. The actor had the body, the attitude and enough violence to make sure he was the perfect bad guy. In a current adaptation, Belmont Cameli would be at the top of my list. He was the bodybuilder/smart-mouth average boy in the Saved by the Bell series reboot, and this job would be a perfect fit for his personality.

Jesse Plemons would be a less “expected” choice, but again, that’s part of the fun here. Plemons is especially adept at playing roles that seem fine on the surface, yet hide depths of darkness. If you took Plemons’ characteristics and the sort of creepy-and-calculating attitude that goes with them, and combined them with Biff’s attitude, maybe you’d get an entirely unique bully that would nevertheless be as memorable as the one Thomas F. Wilson created. Cameli is likely the safer option, particularly if the film is determined to stay true to the source character. Still, I would be absolutely intrigued to see what Plemons could bring to the table.

2) Doc Brown

Doc Brown is where a reboot could become really exciting. He’s one of the coolest, weirdest, most fun characters in movie history. With the crazy hair, the wide-eyed stare, the completely unpredictable speech pattern, Christopher Lloyd brought us a performance that’s really hard to imitate. So picture Jim Carrey as the new Doc. Go watch him in the earlier part of his career, especially The Mask and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Jim’s got all the crazy faces, goofy physical comedy, and incessant manic energy to portray a scientist that is kooky enough to put a time machine in his garage.

But if anyone would be a clear favourite it’s Carrey. Peter Capaldi could actually be a break from the norm, though. After his run as the Doctor, Capaldi showed that he has a real knack for bringing out the personality of an eccentric, without resorting to silly faces or pratfalls all the time. He could give Doc a slightly more refined quality, making him a genius who is, literally, a few steps ahead of everyone else. Carrey’s probably got bigger laughs in him, but Capaldi’s probably got a more surprising take.

1) Marty McFly

Marty McFly is that little piece of the puzzle that on the surface seems like it should be a simple casting choice. To get a new Marty in there all you have to do is find a well-known social media host or actor who has that awkward combo of funny and strange down pat, right? Michael J. Fox made that role his own. Who could hold a candle? Hollywood will no doubt consider Tom Holland. He’s a familiar face that already has a career of playing precocious action hero types. But I think he’s all right as a young Peter Parker. Uncharted proved that being a known name isn’t necessarily an automatic good fit for a lead in a franchise movie.

My choice would be Jack Griffo. He’s got the sitcom type on The Thundermans and totally nails that easy family/adventure feel. On top of that, he seems like he’s very much himself and a good fit. He’s chill and charming with that genuine friendly quality and his own quirky streak. Reading his social media videos he comes off as a confident, outgoing guy, yet not cocky or mean. He would fit perfectly to bringing his own vibe to Marty without being so big of a movie star that the audience isn’t sure who he is or jumping into the role of someone else. Basically, he’s the right actor for the part and would allow those that deserve it a chance to be seen.

Who do you think should play these characters in a reboot? Or, maybe Back to the Future could make for a sci-fi series?