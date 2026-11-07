Recasting the Original Men in Black for 2026

The blockbuster film Men in Black hit theaters on June 2, 1997. The best of the franchise, it centered on agents of the titular secret government organization tasked with policing and covering up extraterrestrial activity on Earth. Its two biggest characters were Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) and Agent J (Will Smith). Agent K was tasked with training Agent J, the newest agent to join the Men in Black. The franchise has been relatively dead since the flop Men in Black: International (2019), which lacked the same charm without the characters that had defined the franchise for decades, though a new film was announced to be in development in December 2025 with no updates since. But perhaps a new film isn’t the way to go.

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From 1997 to 2001, Men in Black: The Series aired on Kids’ WB. It was a fantastic animated series (that is currently available to stream for free on Tubi) set after the first film but in a separate timeline where Agent K didn’t retire. The series took the characters and world of the film and expanded on it. It provided a deeper understanding of it all beyond what is possible in the runtime of the films. The series had a different cast than the films, with Keith Diamond voicing Agent J and Ed O’Ross as Agent K in season one, then Gregg Berger for seasons two through four. A new live-action series would be great for the Men in Black franchise, and here is who would be great to play the four main characters.

4.) Morena Baccarin as Dr. Laurel Weaver/Agent L

Dr. Laurel Weaver/Agent L was the deputy medical examiner in the morgue that Agent J met before he was an agent. She discovered that someone he had chased as a cop had two sets of eyelids, revealing that he was an alien. She was originally portrayed by Linda Fiorentino. She was cynical, but formed a working relationship with K and J, eventually killing half of Edgar when it tried to attack them. This led to her becoming a Men in Black agent herself, and after K retired, she became J’s new partner.

Morena Baccarin would be great for the role. In the DC Comics television series Gotham, she portrayed Dr. Lee Thompkins, a medical practitioner at Arkham Asylum and later the medical examiner at Gotham Central, so she already has experience in that kind of role. While at Arkham Asylum, she was a bit cynical as well, but changed after she met Jim Gordon (he tends to have that effect on people). Currently, Baccarin stars as Sheriff Mickey Fox in the CBS series Sheriff Country. With experience playing a medical examiner and law enforcement, she is well equipped to take on the role of Dr. Weaver and Agent L.

3.) Nathan Fillion as Chief Zed

In all Men in Black media, Zed was the Chief of the Men in Black, as well as one of its founding members. In the film, he was portrayed by Rip Torn. He was tall, gruff, and highly respected. He does joke around sometimes, but is mostly serious. While audiences never got to see him in action in the first film, he was able to get in on some of the alien action in the second film and was a competent fighter.

A great actor to portray Zed in a remake of Men in Black would be Nathan Fillion. Fillion’s character in Firefly, Malcolm Reynolds, is not too different from the MIB chief. Mal would joke around with his crew in a way similar to Zed. He was mostly serious and commanded a lot of respect from his people, some of whom were under his command during the civil war. He was also good at fighting in the series, and Fillion has continued to take many roles that involve fighting, including his current role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the DCU and Officer Jonathan Nolan in The Rookie.

2.) Aaron Pierre as Agent J

Agent J was a police officer in Men in Black before he became an agent of the Men in Black. Portrayed by Will Smith, he was very energetic, funny, and had a lot more personality than the other agents in the otherwise very bland organization. Zed was probably the only other agent with much of a sense of humor. But he was also very smart and heroic.

Aaron Pierre is a talented actor and very popular right now following the success of HBO’s Lanterns series. While his character, John Stewart, wasn’t the most humorous, he did crack a couple of jokes, such as one where he wasn’t allowed at Disneyland because they thought he would bring down the mood. Outside of the series, he can be really funny. He was on “Hot Ones” with Kyle Chandler, and the two of them were hilarious. He himself isn’t the serious person John was, so he can clearly play diverse roles. One thing he definitely shares with Agent J is his speed. Pierre is a good sprinter, John Stewart was a very fast runner in Lanterns when chasing after an alien, and J was able to chase one down in Men in Black before even becoming an MIB agent.

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1.) Pedro Pascal as Agent K

Agent K was one of the greatest agents in MIB history and a founder of the organization. He was stoic and showed very little in the way of emotion. He wasn’t keen on working with Agent J, but Zed was the boss, and he obeyed his authority. He gives J a few nicknames, like “slick.” His brand of humor was more on the sarcastic side, similar to the character the actor who would be good for a new Agent K plays. He was portrayed in the films by Tommy Lee Jones (and Josh Brolin was his younger self).

Pedro Pascal would be great for a new Men in Black. His The Mandalorian character, Din Djarin, is quite similar to Agent K. He was very stoic. He rarely showed much in the way of emotion, except for anger or the care he showed for Grogu. He wasn’t a big conversationalist, tending to use few words unless more were necessary, and Agent K wasn’t big on explaining things to Agent J. Pascal has fight training, as he fought many enemies throughout his time as a Mandalorian, as well as in The Last of Us. He is also the right age for the role, being two years older than Tommy Lee Jones was when they made the first film.

Do you agree with these picks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.