10 Years Later, A Newly Added Sci-Fi Masterpiece Is A Hit For Netflix (& It Couldn’t Deserve It More)

Netflix subscribers are rediscovering a modern sci-fi masterpiece years after its release. The sci-fi genre has consistently put out some of the most compelling movies, pushing the boundaries of creativity and crafting awe-inspiring worlds in films like Interstellar, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Blade Runner. A decade after one of the genre’s best films hit theaters, it touched down in Netflix’s streaming library and became an instant hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After joining Netflix’s streaming lineup on October 2nd, Ridley Scott’s 2015 epic sci-fi The Martian launched onto Netflix’s streaming charts within just a few days. The movie reached the 10th spot on Netflix’s movie streaming list in the U.S. on October 6th and currently ranks seventh, per FlixPatrol data. Viewership data isn’t available for the Matt Damon-starring movie, which is based on Andy Weir’s 2011 novel of the same name, but the seven-time Academy Award-nominated film tops other popular films on Netflix, including Ruth & Boaz, the sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters, and Casper. It only falls behind hits like Peter Hastings’ animated hit Dog Man, DreamWorks’ Despicable Me 3, and KPop Demon Hunters, which continues to dominate.

The Martian Is a Modern Sci-Fi Classic That Needs to Be Watched

The Martian’s success on Netflix shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The movie is an absolute triumph in the sci-fi genre, both in terms of critical and commercial success and its workings within the genre. The movie grossed $653 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing film of Scott’s career and the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2015, is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critic score, and earned numerous award nominations. Even overlooking all of those achievements, The Martian stands out as one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century.

While science fiction titles have a tendency to be fantastical and otherworldly in their plots and settings, The Martian leans into the hard sci-fi trend, elevating itself past a futuristic fantasy and into a story based in realism. The movie relies on amazing scientific accuracy – including the process Damon’s stranded astronaut uses to produce water on Mars and his garden to grow food – to craft a plausible story of survival that makes The Martian that much more compelling.

There are a lot more reasons to love The Martian, too. Damon delivers a career-best performance in the movie, his portrayal of Dr. Mark Watney showcasing a range of emotions as he deals with the isolation of his circumstances and confidently tackles problems as he fights to survive against the unforgiving environment of Mars. The film as a whole is a thrilling watch with plenty of heart and optimism that ultimately serves as a celebration of human intelligence and science.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!