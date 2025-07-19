7 More Great Sci-Fi Movies You Still Can’t Stream Anywhere

The sci-fi genre has long been one of the most thought-provoking and engaging in the cinematic sphere, as its often outlandish stories are able to capture the imaginations of their audience with large-scale spectacle and societal allegory. This has seen many exceptional movies grace the genre across a wide scope of stories, including sci-fi horror, action, and drama. With the nature of modern movie viewing dramatically changing over recent decades, physical formats have grown increasingly less prevalent, while streaming options have proliferated. Unfortunately, however, this has led to many great sci-fi movies that can’t be streamed as part of these platforms’ subscription services.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sometimes due to rights issues, and other times due to a simple lack of demand, streaming platforms do not host certain movies for audiences. This has quietly cause some true sci-fi gems to fade into relative obscurity for some, as those who prefer to consume their movies via streaming are unable to access a number of the genre’s best films. There are a wealth of incredible sci-fi movies out there, though not all can be accessed through traditional streaming methods.

1) Dawn of the Dead (1978)

George A. Romero’s 1978 movie Dawn of the Dead is widely cited as one of the most influential and best zombie movies of all time. Its story, which follows a group of survivors who take refuge from the zombie apocalypse inside an abandoned shopping mall, explored deeper narrative themes while also defining the tone of the zombie subgenre for decades to come. Sadly, it’s not available to stream anywhere through subscription services, though Romero’s original Dawn of the Dead is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Fahrenheit 451 (1966)

There have been many dystopian sci-fi movies that have earned excellent reputations, but few can consider themselves as classic as Fahrenheit 451. The 1966 adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s iconic novel served as a landmark title in sci-fi cinema, bringing the powerful and thought-provoking story to life in live-action. The movie is not available to stream anywhere online, other than being purchased on Fandango. Regardless, no streaming option for a movie as monumental as 1966’s Fahrenheit 451 seems utterly criminal.

3) Cocoon (1985)

Cocoon is an often overlooked sci-fi gem from the 1980s, following a group of elderly people who find themselves rejuvenated by aliens. A sci-fi movie that blends comedy and drama into its narrative, Cocoon remains an enjoyable watch – providing, that is, that you own it in a physical format. Cocoon isn’t available to stream anywhere online due to rights issues relating to its music, making it impossible to experience through any legal streaming platforms.

4) Screamers (1995)

Not everyone considers 1995’s Screamers a ’90s sci-fi movie worth watching, but those that don’t are missing out on a fun piece of sci-fi action. Despite not living up to the quality of similar franchises, Screamers is an enjoyable movie in the right circumstances. Still, those hoping to stream the movie will be disappointed, as while it can be rented or purchased on various platforms, it is not available as part of a subscription service anywhere online.

5) Woody Allen’s Sleeper (1973)

Woody Allen may have grown to become a controversial figure, but many of his movies still enjoy classic status. 1973’s Sleeper is an underrated gem of a sci-fi comedy which follows a man being woken in a dystopian future after being cryogenically frozen. While Woody Allen certainly does not make a particularly cool sci-fi movie robot, the movie itself is an enjoyable piece of sci-fi movie history. However, Sleeper isn’t available for streaming anywhere online, limiting its audience to rely solely on physical media.

6) The Original Cuts of Star Wars

Although Star Wars is one of the most iconic and successful sci-fi franchises of all time, not every part of its history is available to audiences. The franchise’s first outing in 1977 may have cemented its success, but the original cuts of the movie are not readily available to the majority of fans. The re-releases and special editions are available to stream, but the original theatrical cut of the movie only exists in some early physical releases, despite many considering it superior to the tweaked and refreshed re-release.

7) Time Masters (1982)

Time Masters might not be the best-known sci-fi movie, but it’s an incredible example of the genre’s diversity from decades past. The animated French movie has earned cult status over the years, thanks to its exceptional visual presentation and the scope of its imaginative story. Unfortunately, despite its quality, Time Masters is not available to stream anywhere online, and can only be watched by accessing it in the form of physical media.