28 Years Later Just Got a Very Disappointing Update (But It’s Not a Delay)

28 Years Later has skyrocketed to become one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2025, thanks to that haunting first trailer. However, franchise creator and 28 Years Later director Danny Boyle Is now addressing one big question hanging over the film – and it’s definitely a disappointing reveal for fans. Don’t worry though, it’s not a delay; 28 Years Later is still slated to be released in theaters on June 20, 2025.

Read below for the big truth bomb Danny Boyle dropped on fans, but heed WARNING, it’s a SPOILER!

Back in 2002, Danny Boyle made the original 28 Days Later movie with Cillian Murphy in the starring role as “Jim,” a bicycle courier who is hit by a car, goes into a coma, and wakes up during a zombie apocalypse that’s wiped out London. Jim and some other survivors he forms bonds with make an exodus out of the city to the countryside, searching for an alleged safe zone. Jim managed to survive that journey and reach a safe haven, but he was not part of the sequel film 28 Weeks Later, which instead focused on a new set of main characters.

The 28 Years Later trailer dropped several teases of a character named “Jimmy” being a powerful figure in the survivor settlements – as evidenced by the name being painted or carved into various locations seen in the footage. A lot of viewers thought they spotted Cillian Murphy’s Jim in zombie form, during one particular scene featured in the teaser. That “Easter egg” was later debunked (in part by the actor who actually plays the ‘Flower Bed Zombie’), and now Danny Boyle is shutting down all fan theories about Murphy’s role in 28 Years Later, entirely.

Sorry, Cillian Murphy Is Not in 28 Years Later

In a new interview with Empire, Danny Boyle confirmed that behind-the-scenes plans didn’t come together in a way that allowed Cillian Murphy to shoot scenes for the film.

“[On] this, we wanted him [Cillian Murphy] to be involved and he wanted to be involved,” Boyle told Empire. “He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line.”

Killian Murphy Can Still Appear in the 28 Years Later Trilogy

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

As Danny Boyle indicated, Cillian Murphy still has two more opportunities to appear in the 28 Days Later series. 28 Years Later is the first chapter of an entirely new trilogy of films in the series. The next film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, was filmed by The Marvels director Nia Dacosta while Boyle worked on his film. The Bone Temple is already set for release about six months after 28 Years Later, on January 16, 2026.

Based on the story elements being teased in 28 Years Later, there’s one popular fan theory that Cillian Murphy’s Jim has grown into a cult-like leader in the human settlements. However, with the name “Jimmy” being seen carved into human flesh, it’s possible Jim may have gone a wee bit mad in the many years since he woke up in hell.

28 Years Later has a release date of June 20, 2025. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has a release date of January 16, 2026.