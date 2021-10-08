The 355 New Trailer Reveals Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o’s Intense Spy Thriller

Almost exactly one year after Universal released the first trailer for upcoming spy thriller The 355, the studio has unveiled a brand new trailer for fans to enjoy. The film, which stars Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o, was originally supposed to hit theaters back in January of this year. The pandemic altered those plans and the film was pushed back an entire year, to January 2022. Well believe it or not, 2021 is almost over, and the debut of The 355 is just around the corner.

On Thursday evening, Universal released the second trailer for The 355, showing off plenty of dark secrets and hard-hitting action. You can watch the full trailer in the video below!

Chastain stars as a CIA agent named Mace Brown, who has to join forces with some of the best spies around the world in order to track down a deadly mercenary. One of Mace’s allies is a MI6 computer specialist played by Nyong’o. The rest of the cast includes Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan, and Edgar Ramirez.

You can check out the official synopsis for The 355 here:

“When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason ‘Mace’ Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.”

Dark Phoenix helmer Simon Kinberg directs The 355 from a script he co-wrote alongside Theresa Rebeck. Chastain and Kelly Carmichael produce for Chastain’s Freckle Films and Kinberg produces for his Genre Films. The film is executive produced by Richard Hewitt.

What do you think of the new trailer for The 355? Are you going to be checking it out when it arrives early next year? Let us know in the comments!

The 355 arrives in theaters on January 7, 2022.