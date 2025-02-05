One of 2023’s Best Dramas Is Finally Streaming Again

One of the most acclaimed films of 2023 has found a new streaming home as Past Lives, Celine Song’s remarkable directorial debut, arrives on Prime Video. The A24-produced romantic drama, which earned Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, captivated audiences and critics alike with its poignant exploration of love, identity, and fate. Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, the film follows two childhood friends across 24 years as they grapple with their connection and the paths their lives have taken, drawing praise for its nuanced portrayal of relationships and cultural identity. Its transition to streaming allows audiences to keep experiencing this thoughtful, emotionally resonant story that challenges conventional romantic narratives.

The film’s arrival on Prime Video comes after a successful theatrical run that saw Past Lives gross over $42.5 million worldwide, an impressive figure for an independent drama. Starting with just four theaters and an extraordinary per-venue average of $55,066, Past Lives demonstrated remarkable staying power as it expanded nationwide. The movie emerged as one of 2023’s most celebrated films, maintaining a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earning widespread critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of love and loss. Past Lives’ success also extended beyond the box office, with multiple accolades, including five Golden Globe nominations and recognition from both the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute as one of the year’s top ten films. Sadly, Song’s movie didn’t get as many awards as it deserved.

Song’s semi-autobiographical narrative follows Nora Moon (Lee), formerly Na Young, and Hae Sung (Yoo), childhood friends who were separated when Nora’s family immigrated from South Korea to Canada. Their story unfolds across three distinct periods: their childhood connection in Seoul, a brief reconnection via social media twelve years later, and their poignant in-person reunion in New York after another twelve years have passed, where Nora is now married to Arthur (Magaro). The film’s exploration of the Korean concept of “inyeon” — the Buddhist-derived idea that connections from past lives influence relationships — adds a philosophical depth to its contemporary romance.

How Past Lives Redefined the Modern Love Story

Image courtesy of A24

The impact of Past Lives extends beyond its immediate critical success, marking a significant evolution in how contemporary cinema approaches love stories. The film’s careful balance of intimate character study and broader cultural themes has drawn praise from other celebrated filmmakers. Daniel Scheinert, co-director of Everything Everywhere All at Once, praised Song’s ability to transcend traditional romantic narratives, noting how she “pushed past the story of ‘picking mister right’ and the story of ‘fighting to win the girl’” to create something more profound. In addition, Christopher Nolan described the film as “subtle in a beautiful sort of way.” That’s quite the compliment, considering Nolan competed with Song for the Oscar for Best Movie, with Oppenheimer eventually snatching the prize.

The film’s success highlights A24’s continued ability to identify and nurture unique voices in cinema. As Past Lives finds a new audience through streaming, more people will have their hearts crushed by Song’s beautifully crafted story of impossible love. Be warned: you should bring tissues for this one.

Past Lives is now streaming on Prime Video.