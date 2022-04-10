Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 Wraps Filming

Back in February, production began for Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to one of Netflix’s most successful movies. The 2019 comedy starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston and set viewership records for Netflix. The streaming service unsurprisingly ordered a sequel with both A-list stars set to return. Since production began, Aniston has shared some updates on social media, and her latest post confirms that they have wrapped production on the sequel in Paris.

“Merciiii Paris 🇫🇷 That’s a wrap. #MurderMystery2,” Aniston captioned a post that was also shared by Sandler. You can check out their fun wrap video in the post below:

Mark Strong, who is appearing in the sequel, also shared a post in honor of the production coming to an end. “All wrapped on Murder Mystery 2! A truly lovely cast and crew.. Happy Easter everyone.. #murdermystery2 #netflix @jenniferaniston,” the Shazam! alum wrote. You can view his post below:

According to Netflix’s previous viewership metrics, Murder Mystery was viewed by nearly 31 million households in its first weekend. At the time, it set the record for the biggest opening weekend ever by a Netflix original film. The comedy/mystery movie has since been dethroned by movies such as Red Notice and Extraction, but Murder Mystery remains a massive powerhouse for the streamer. In addition to Aniston and Sandler, writer James Vanderbilt is also returning to write the sequel. Jeremy Garelick is taking over from Kyle Newacheck as the sequel’s director.

Other returning cast members include Adeel Akhtar and John Kani. Murder Mystery 2 has added several high profile names to the cast list. In addition to Strong, the movie will feature Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, and Zurin Villanueva.

Sandler will be producing alongside Allen Covert for Happy Madison, while Aniston produces for Echo Films. They’re joined as producers by Vanderbilt, Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films, and James Stern for Endgame Entertainment. Executive producers include Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein, and Lucas Smith.

At this time, there hasn’t been any kind of release window revealed for Murder Mystery 2, but the film wasn’t included in Netflix’s lineup of 2022 original movies.

