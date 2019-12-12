A Bunch of Adam Sandler Movies Are Being Added to Peacock
The start of a new month usually means major streaming services get a bit of an overhaul, with a bunch of movies being added to their lineups. For Peacock in the month of August, the change in the calendar means a whole lot more Adam Sandler. The Sandman has become something of a streaming staple, but August will see several of his films added to Peacock's streaming roster.
On August 1st, four Adam Sandler movies are being added to Peacock, two of which are among the comedian's most iconic titles. Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore, often considered the best of Sandler's run in the '90s, are both hitting Peacock this week. The 2009 dramedy Funny People is also hitting the service, along with 2019's Uncut Gems, which features what many believe to be Sandler's best acting performance.
If you're wanting to watch some Adam Sandler movies, Peacock is about to have you covered. Here's the full list of titles being added to Peacock on August 1st:
10 Things I Hate About You, 1999
27 Dresses, 2008
The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
American Gangster, 2007
Backdraft, 1991
Barney's Great Adventure, 1998
The Beach, 2000
A Beautiful Mind, 2001
A Better Life, 2011
Billy Madison, 1995
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Boss, 2016
The Breakfast Club, 1985
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Cinderella Man, 2005
Cooties, 2015
Cop Car, 2015
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Crooklyn, 1994
Dead Presidents, 1995
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Do the Right Thing, 1989
Eat Pray Love, 2010
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fever Pitch, 2005
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
Flatliners, 1990
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Funny People, 2009
Gods of Egypt, 2016
The Good Shepard, 2006
The Guardian, 2006
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Haywire, 2012
A Hologram for the King, 2016
Horrible Bosses, 2011
The Hulk, 2003
The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016
Knocked Up, 2007
Leatherheads, 2008
Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
Man on Fire, 2004
The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
Midnight Run, 1988
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978
Now You See Me, 2013
Now You See Me 2, 2016
Nurse Betty, 2000
One True Thing, 1998
Paper Soldiers, 2002
Parker, 2013
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
The Proposal, 2009
The Punisher, 2004
Punisher: War Zone, 2008
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5
Quicksilver, 1986
Reality Bites, 1994
Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016
Robin Hood, 2010
RV, 2006
Safe House, 2012
Salt, 2010
Scarface, 1983
The Scorpion King, 2002
Serenity, 2005
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Smokin' Aces, 2007
Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
State of Play, 2009
Stepmom, 1998
Stir of Echoes, 1999
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007
Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
This is 40, 2012
This Means War, 2012
Uncut Gems, 2019
Undercover Brother, 2002
Upgrade, 2018
Waterworld, 1995
Waves, 2019
You're Next, 2013
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)