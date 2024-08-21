Travis Kelce Reportedly Starring in Action-Comedy From John Wick Director

After conquering the National Football League, winning multiple Super Bowls and already considered among the best tight ends to ever play the game, Travis Kelce is beginning his pivot to the world of entertainment. Hosting Saturday Night Live and earning a supporting role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Grotesquerie, Kelce has already dipped his toes into the acting waters, but it looks like he’ll be diving all the way into the deep end next year, as the All-Pro prepares to lead a movie for Lionsgate.

According to a new report from Insneider, Kelce is in talks with Lionsgate to star in Loose Cannons, an action comedy produced by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, adding a few additional details about the project.

Stahelski is producing for his 87Eleven Entertainment, alongside production partner Jason Spitz, and Alex Young. The script for Loose Cannons comes from Just Go With It and Role Models writer Tim Dowling.

Per THR, Loose Cannons is about a police precinct that changes the traditional status quo by pairing two rule-breaking, loose cannon officers together, rather than sticking them with more straight-laced, by-the-book cops.

Kelce will obviously be playing one of the two officers in the pair, but his counterpart has yet to be announced. Sneider’s report suggests sources have referred to the film as a “two-hander,” meaning that both leads will be major names.

Unfortunately, it may be a little while before we get any additional information about Loose Cannons, seeing as how it can’t go into production until the early part of next year. The NFL is currently gearing up for its new season, which officially kicks off in just two weeks. With his commitment to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce won’t be available until the offseason, which begins for some in January. For a team like the Chiefs, who have won the previous two Super Bowls and three of the last five, offseason plans won’t be made any earlier than March.

Kelce’s first substantial acting role was filmed during this past offseason, as he took part in the new Ryan Murphy series on FX, Grotesquerie. Details about Kelce’s role are being kept under wraps, but the series follows the story of a police detective and a nun investigating a series of horrific crimes in a small town. Grotesqerie stars Niecy Nash, Lesley Manville, and Courtney B. Vance.

Prior to his work with Murphy, Kelce received something of a crash course in the world of entertainment when he began dating international superstar Taylor Swift this past year.