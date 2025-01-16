Adam Sandler Fans Get A Major Streaming Surprise (And It’s Free)

Adam Sandler fans can rejoice now that one of his most acclaimed films, 2019’s Uncut Gems, has a brand new streaming home. Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie from a script they wrote with Ronald Bronstein, the film sees Sandler play Howard Ratner, a jeweler with a severe gambling addiction who must reclaim a valuable gem to pay off his debts. The film was a hit with fans and critics alike, many of whom applauded Sandler’s intense performance as it was a massive departure from the loveable loser type of characters he typically played up until that point. The best part? Uncut Gems can be watched online for free over on Tubi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this intense crime thriller, Howard is a man who pushes everything in his life to the limit, constantly juggling his financial troubles, relationship problems, and his desire to win. After coming into possession of an incredibly rare black opal that he plans to auction off to get his finances in order, he loans it to NBA star Kevin Garnett who thinks it gives him good luck. But Howard can’t leave well enough alone, so he bets on Garnett, and even though he wins the playoff game, Garnett decides to keep the opal. Things get even crazier for Howard when he must deal with his strained family life, his mistress, and loan sharks.

Sandler shines in his role as a guy who can’t help but bet it all for a little more. He’s not playing the usual rebellious manchild seen in films like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore; in Uncut Gems, Sandler brings an intensity and sleaziness not seen in his previous work, completely disappearing in the role that fans and critics believe should’ve earned him some Oscar love.

Still, the Sandman knew that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences probably wasn’t going to give him any attention and took all of the accolades in stride. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Sandler told the radio host: “If I don’t get it, I’m going to f—ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That’s how I get them.”

While Sandler’s performance is certainly the high point in the film, Uncut Gems was also widely praised for its fast-paced plot, high tension, and ever-increasing stakes. Viewers have noted the roller-coaster-like experience of the film, exemplified by the way that Howard’s ability to barely get himself out of a jam, only to find himself in an even bigger one. The film constantly ratchets up the suspense, never giving the audience a break until its shattering climax.

Uncut Gems is now available to watch on Tubi.