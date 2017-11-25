New ‘Aladdin’ Star Celebrates Movie’s 25th Anniversary

It’s the 25th anniversary of one of Disney‘s most beloved classics Aladdin, and the live-action version took some time away from filming to celebrate.

The live-action role of Aladdin is being played by Mena Massoud, and he wanted to make sure he shared just how much this role means to him on the film’s 25th anniversary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Happy 25th Anniversary boo! Crazy to think that when I was a one year-old this story of #Aladdin came to life,” Massoud said. “And now, 25 years later, I have the honor & privilege to help re-tell this magical #Disney story once again. Get cozy & give it a watch tonight peeps!”

Aladdin was a huge hit for Disney back in 1992. On a budget of $28 million, the film brought in over $217 million domestically with a worldwide box office total of over $504 million. It also inspired several straight to home video sequels and an animated series, and more recently a Broadway show.

Massoud also recently teased one of the film’s most memorable musical numbers, a song he performs with Will Smith’s Genie.

“It’s the last day of Friend Like Me, so I just thought I’d do a little post, kind of keep you guys updated,” Massoud said. “It is a big number in Aladdin, and it’s going really well. Working with Will hardcore the past couple of weeks. He’s been absolutely amazing, I mean the best castmate I could ever ask for, seriously. You guys are going to have so much fun watching this, and yeah we’re just getting through the sequences, there’s a lot of setups and a lot of things we had to accomplish, so I’m excited for you guys to see it, I’m having a blast shooting it, and be well!”

Enjoy the popcorn Massoud, and fans will make sure to have theirs when the film finally hits theaters.

Aladdin currently has a 2.97 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote in here.

The live-action Aladdin soars into theaters on May 24, 2019.

H/T EW