Alien: Romulus 4K Steelbook Blu-ray Is Cheaper Than Ever

The Alien: Romulus Blu-ray lineup has been a big seller, especially the limited edition 4K Steelbook variant, but if you haven’t picked one of them up yet now would be a very good time. Both the Steelbook and standard 4K variants are massively discounted, with the Steelbook edition currently sitting at an all-time low. You can grab Alien: Romulus 4K here on Amazon for $27.42 (45% off) / Steelbook Edition here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $42.22 ($36%) off. But that’s not all!

At the time of writing, Universal Pictures’ new GRUV site has a March Madness sale happening on 4K Blu-rays that includes a 3 for $39 deal on 4K Blu-rays with top titles like Twisters, Dune Part Two, Despicable Me 4 and more (runs through March 17th). There’s also a 3 for $30 4K Blu-ray deal that includes classics like The Thing, V for Vendetta, Parasite, and Unforgiven. You can shop all of these deals here at GRUV while they last. Additional details on the Alien: Romulus Blu-rays can be found below.

Bonus features:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Return to Horror: Crafting Alien: Romulus

Inside the Xenomorph Showdown – Experience the film’s climactic zero-gravity sequence from every angle as filmmakers break down what it took to make the moment spectacular. From sets and performances, to wirework, stunts, and VFX, see how it all came together.

Alien: A Conversation – A special conversation with Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez for the Alien 45th Anniversary theatrical re-release.

Alternate / Extended Scenes – Check out scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

Optional English SDH, Japanese S, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

ALien: ROmulus VHS Edition

Note that a VHS edition of Alien: Romulus exists, and it was available to pre-order here at Walmart for $59.96, but is currently sold out and unlikely to return. This is obviously a collector’s item, but if you actually own a VCR keep in mind that the VHS is fully functional. It also features some fantastic cover art by Matt Ferguson. Additional details about the VHS release are available here.

Another Alien Movie on the Way?

Given the strong box office performance of the film, it seems likely that another entry into the franchise.will happen, though nothing has been confirmed at this point. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Alvarez was asked about a potential Romulus sequel. While it wasn’t on the forefront of his mind during the film, he definitely thought about ways the story could be extended after the fact.

“Yes, I definitely can. We tend to do that naturally, not even thinking about sequels. For us, movies have not become franchises, tentpoles, and sequels,” the director said. “This is a language that I’ve only learned in the last ten years of my life working here. For me, it’s always been about story. So, once we finished, we started thinking, ‘What do you think happens when or if they get to your Yvaga? Is it going to be great? Or is it a terrible place?’ We tend to believe it’s probably a terrible place that they think is great and fantasize about, so we naturally started thinking about where it goes and what’s going to happen. And then, a few minutes in, we go, ‘Oh, that sounds like a sequel.’