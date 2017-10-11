Amazon’s 3-For-$50 4K Blu-ray Sale Is Loaded With Great Titles

If you’re looking to build up your 4K Blu-ray library, this 3-for-$50 sale on Amazon is a great opportunity to do just that. It includes nearly 150 titles, many of which are classics.

You can browse the entire list of featured 4K Blu-ray titles here as long as you’re on a desktop. The link doesn’t appear to work on mobile. Some of our favorite titles on the list include:

• John Wick

• John Wick 2

• Mad Max: Fury Road

• Deadpool

• Star Trek

• The Martian

• Ex Machina

• Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

• Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt.1

• Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt.2

• Kingsman: The Secret Service

• The Fifth Element

Honestly, I could go on and on with the list, though some movies will benefit more from the 4K upgrade than others. Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the available titles. You might also want to check out their Blu-ray sale on Studio Ghibli Blu-ray re-releases.