Aquaman Star Amber Heard Reveals Her Mother Has Died With Touching Tribute

✖

Amber Heard is mourning the death of her mother, Paige Heard. Revealing her mother's passing in a tribute published to Instagram, the Justice League and Aquaman actress wrote she is "heartbroken and devastated" by the loss, describing her mother as a "beautiful, gentle soul" and "the most beautiful woman I had ever known." Included in the tribute are two photos of Heard and her mother, one taken recently and the other while the actress was a child. Heard's younger sister, Whitney, also memorialized their mother in her own tribute published on Instagram, reflecting on her mother being "my first and my most true example of kindness and love."

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul," the actress wrote. "She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years."

Continuing, Heard added, "This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving."

In a separate Instagram post, Whitney Heard wrote she is "beyond heartbroken" by the loss of her mother:

"There are very few pains sharper than losing your momma... beyond heartbroken to say that I've lost mine. Words can't express the amount of gratitude I will forever feel to have had her in my world and for being my first and my most true example of kindness and love," Whitney's post reads. "There have been so many people in our world that have pulled out all the stops to show up for Amber and I, and I will spend the rest of my days trying to make up for it, but for now, just know how thankful we are..."

Concluding, Heard wrote, "For those of you who are able to, call your mom. Tell her you love her. Thank her for everything. And apologize for all the bullshit you put her thru. But most importantly, tell her you love her..."

Photo credit: Getty / Patrick McMullan