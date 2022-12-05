Amsterdam Featurette Highlights Christian Bale's Transformation (Exclusive)

Few contemporary performers have earned a reputation for being a shape-shifter quite like Christian Bale, with one of his latest efforts being in David O. Russell's Amsterdam. To celebrate the film's release on home video, a new featurette sees members of the cast and crew detailing Bale's impressive transformation, which includes not just talking about the metamorphosis, but the ways in which the story required Bale to take on a new look. You can check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Amsterdam on Digital HD now and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 6th.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Based on facts that meet fiction, the film stars Academy Award winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana with Oscar winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro.

Bale's costars weren't the only ones impressed with the experience, as the actor himself recalled how challenging it was to make the film with Rock, who kept making him laugh too hard and break character.

"I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I'm a big fan of his standup," Bale previously recalled to IndieWire. "Then he arrives, and he's doing some things… David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn't know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it. But Chris is so bloody funny, and I found that I couldn't act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock. So, I had to go to him, I went, 'Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can't do it anymore. Because David didn't ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt and I'm forgetting how to be Burt."

Amsterdam is out now on Digital HD now and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 6th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments!