Anne Heche "Not Expected to Survive" Injuries From Car Accident

Last week came the shocking news that actress Anne Heche had sustained multiple injuries, including severe burns, following a car crash in Los Angeles. News about Heche's condition has not been optimistic in the days since and now a full statement from her representatives paints a grim picture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Heche's team has released a full statement on her health, informing the public that she is "not expected to survive" after falling into a coma from her injuries. The statement reads in part: "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive."

It continues: "We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital...It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work -especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

News of Heche's initial car accident first surfaced online via a report from TMZ, revealing that the actress crashed her car into the garage of an apartment complex and fled the scene, only to crash into a home in the Mar Vista area shortly after. As a result of the crash, both Heche's car and the home caught fire.

Though perhaps best known to some audiences for her Emmy-nominated work on Another World, Heche recently wrapped work on an upcoming Lifetime movie titled Girl In Room 13. Following news of Heche's accident, but prior to the latest update, Lifetime Networks indicated that their plan to premiere the movie in September was still moving forward. Heche has several other projects waiting to be released including the upcoming HBO series The Idol and the storm-chasing drama Supercell.

Heche's other credits as an actress include the remake of Psycho, plus Six Days Seven Nights, Gracie's Choice, Vanished, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Donnie Brasco. She also voiced Suyin Beifong on the Avatar: The Last Airbender spinoff The Legend of Korra and recently quest starred on Chicago P.D.

(Cover Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage via Getty Images)