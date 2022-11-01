Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Praises Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is set to lead the way in another Marvel Studios movie next year, and his supporting cast continues to sing his praises. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the third movie in the Ant-Man/Wasp series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This time around, Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are joined by a few new franchise additions, including Kathryn Newton, who has taken over the role of Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie.

Quantumania will be Newton's debut in the MCU, and she is crediting Rudd for showing her the ropes of the franchise. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Newton opened up about working alongside Rudd for her first Marvel adventure.

"Everyday. Everyday he did something that was like, 'I can't believe you actually can do this Paul,'" Newton explained. "He just told me not to hold back and I think that's the greatest blessing 'cause then I just tried everything on set every day. I tried jokes. Maybe they were funny, maybe they weren't. That's all you can ask for."

In the same interview, Newton opened up about her version of Cassie Lang that we'll see in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. According to the actress, Cassie is "kind of a mess" in the new film.

"That I'm really not perfect and I'm super impatient and I want to be a hero but I have no idea what I'm doing and I think Cassie Lang is like that," Newton explained. "She's just trying to figure out how to be a good person and you know making a lot of mistakes. She's kind of a mess really, yeah, and so am I."

When Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Come Out?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will bring an end to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in November. A few months later, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first film in Phase 5 to debut. The movie hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

Are you excited to check out Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters next year? Let us know in the comments!