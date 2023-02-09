Ant-Man Star Teases Their MCU Return — As a New Character

There's a small list of actors who have played multiple roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Michelle Yeoh appeared as the Ravager Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Ta Lo guardian Ying Nan in Shang-Chi. Gemma Chan's blue-skinned Kree Minn-Erva menaced Captain Marvel before she took a heroic turn as Sersi in Eternals. The latest actor to pull MCU double duty is David Dastmalchian, who played Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) ally and X-Con hacker Kurt in 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. Dastmalchian returns to the universe as the voice of Veb, an entirely new character the Ant-Fam encounters in the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Playing the amorphous blob-like quantum creature is "the most joy I've ever had getting to bring a character to life," Dastmalchian told Marvel.com at the Quantumania red carpet premiere. "They were so collaborative, the whole team — [producer] Stephen Broussard to [writer] Jeff Loveness and [director] Peyton Reed. They were just like, 'Where do you see this character's powers going? What do you see him being able to do?'"

Dastmalchian revealed that his new character, Veb, is a member of Jentorra's (Katy O'Brian) Quantum Realm freedom fighters opposing the rule of the reigning time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

"I am a character — a creature, a being — who exists in the Quantum Realm," Dastmalchian explained. "He's surrounded by his friends, but they're under a lot of oppression from a very nasty individual who we know is going to cause a lot of problems for a lot of people. And I get to be part of the resistance. I hope things work out for Veb."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Like the size-shifting Ant-Man himself, Dastmalchian added of Veb, "He may be small, but he might be mighty." The new character can be spotted briefly in TV spots showing Scott, daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and his superhero partner Hope (Evangeline Lilly) meeting the strange inhabitants of the Quantum Realm, where they find themselves trapped after a quantum experiment gone awry.

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, David Dastmalchian, Bill Murray, and Jonathan Majors, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens only in movie theaters February 17th.