Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Calls Out Scene in Trailer for Lying

It isn't that uncommon that tentpole blockbusters have scenes in the trailer, which never make it into the film itself. In the case of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, star Kathryn Newton is the first to take issue with such a scene...even though it was ultimately a pretty minor tweak. But yeah, during an interview earlier this week, Newton took aim at Peyton Reed, saying that one of her lines in the trailer was not only not in the movie, but never was, having been stuck in there just for the trailer. Unlike most scenes that aren't really in the movie, though, this one wasn't deleted. Here, ADR (Automated or Additional Dialog Replacement) was used to change a line...maybe for clarity? Newton seems to think it's just because she was kind of awkward in the real movie.

Yeah, she's clearly having some fun playing a superhero, and even more fun promoting the movie. And, in case you're wondering, that line Cassie gets to say is totally going to end up on a hat or a t-shirt down the line.

"There's one part in the trailer that I got mad at Peyton Reed for," Newton told BBC Radio 1. "Because I was like [excited breathing] and they ADR'ed a 'Dad.' I do not say dad! In the movie, I do not say dad. Watch the movie, compare it to the trailer. That moment is not the same as what's presented in the trailer, they are lying. I don't say 'Dad' there, I just take a weird breath. I can't help it, my mouth makes weird shapes."

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return tocontinue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.