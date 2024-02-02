Anthony Anderson Hospitalized After Movie Fight Goes Wrong

Comedian Anthony Anderson was injured on set of a new movie he's filming which resulted in him being briefly hospitalized. Fresh off his time as the host of the Primetime Emmy awards, Anderson took to social media to reveal that filming on his new action thriller G20 was interrupted when he was injured by a chair on the set during a stunt that went wrong. While official details haven't been revealed for the incident, Anderson documented it with a pair of posts on Instagram where he appeared to be taking his injury in stride, writing: "Who needs a stuntman? Me that's who!"

In a photo of that showed him flashing a peace sign while laid out on a stretcher, Anderson revealed his accident, writing: "I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn't win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that's who! I'm not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!"

Three hours later, Anderson revealed another photo, this time of the chair in question that caused him his injury. He added: "This is the chair that whooped my ass last night! Something about it is menacing! It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me! Little does he know I got something for that ass! He gone learn today!"

Based on what we know about the upcoming G20, Anthony Anderson's stunt-gone-wrong with a chair will be just the top of the iceberg when it comes to the film's action. Hailing from Amazon MGM Studios and MRC, G20 is produced by and stars Viola Davis who plays the President of the United States. In the film terrorists take over the annual G20 Summit event, forcing Davis' character to use both her former military experience and her knowledge as a world leader to take them down and keep everyone else safe.

Anderson and Davis are joined in the cast of G20 by The Boys' Antony Starr, The Color Purple's Elizabeth Marvel (The Color Purple), The White Lotus' Sabrina Impacciatore, and Marvel's Clark Gregg. G20 is directed by Patricia Riggen and written by Noah and Logan Miller.z

(Cover Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)