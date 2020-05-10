Anthony Daniels Changes His Opinion on His Favorite Star Wars Movie

✖

Everyone has a favorite Star Wars movie and some people's opinions tend to change over the years. One person who recently took to social media to express a newfound appreciation for one of the films is Anthony Daniels, the actor best known for playing C-3PO. Daniels has been playing the role since the original film was released in 1977 and recently addressed if his days playing the loveable protocol droid were done for good. Now, he's taken to Twitter to reflect on his favorite movies from the original trilogy.

“For reasons that may or may not become clear, I just watched TESB. I always said ANH was my fave ep (nightmare to film but a simple-to-follow story - not political – no worries about the colour of your lightsaber etc). I've had a revelation. Ep V is the BEST! Thanks to GL and IK,” he wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

For reasons that may or may not become clear, I just watched TESB. I always said ANH was my fave ep (nightmare to film but a simple-to-follow story - not political – no worries about the colour of your lightsaber etc). I've had a revelation. Ep V is the BEST! Thanks to GL and IK. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) May 10, 2020

There you have it! Daniels' has changed his mind and now believes The Empire Strikes Back is better than A New Hope, and thanked George Lucas and Irvin Kershner for bringing the sequel to life. It's no surprise that Daniels has chosen Empire as his favorite Star Wars film as it's generally considered the best of the bunch. In fact, it has the highest score of any movie in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a 94% critics score. The only other Star Wars movies to get scores in the 90% range are The Force Awakens (93%), A New Hope (92%), and The Last Jedi (91%).

Recently, Daniels revealed that he was a "little sad" C-3PO's role in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was trimmed down, including his "sweeter and broader" relationship with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). However, he did enjoy his role in the movie. "I just was so thrilled that J.J. [Abrams, writer-director] and [co-writer Chris Terrio] finally came up with something worthwhile, and including that crazy thing, 'I am not permitted to translate a Sith artifact,'" Daniels told IGN. "What a wonderful reversal."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available to stream on Disney+. The final movie in the Skywalker Saga is also available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.