‘Artemis Fowl’ Cast By Disney

Acclaimed director Kenneth Branagh is teaming up with Disney once again, bringing the popular fantasy novels by Eoin Colfer to life with his adaptation of Artemis Fowl.

Now Disney has announced the casting for the film, introducing a newcomer who will bring the title character to life in this first movie of what’s planned to be a franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ferdia Shaw, a 12-year-old Irish actor, will play Artemis Fowl in the new film, and he’ll be joined by major names such as Josh Gad and Judi Dench in Branagh’s adaptation. Gad will be playing Mulch Diggums, the criminal dwarf who works for the fairy police force called LEPrecon. Dench is taking on the role of the leader of the police, Commander Root.

The film’s plot is set to adapt the first novel in Colfer’s series, leaving a lot of room for sequels should it perform well at the box office.

Check out the press release below for the rest of the cast list and more information on the plot of the movie:

Disney announced today initial casting for the live-action adaptation of “Artemis Fowl,” which will be directed by Kenneth Branagh and produced by Branagh and Judy Hofflund.



The search for an actor to play Artemis Fowl was extensive, with casting director Lucy Bevan seeing over 1200 candidates for the part. Branagh chose Irish newcomer Ferdia Shaw, who will make his onscreen debut in the title role. Descended from a long line of criminal masterminds, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.



Josh Gad (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “Marshall,” “Beauty and the Beast”) has signed on for the role of Mulch Diggums, a kleptomaniacal dwarf who works for the fairies—and himself.



Academy Award winner Judi Dench (“Victoria & Abdul,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Skyfall”) takes on the role of Commander Root, the steely leader of the fairy police force (LEPrecon).

Lara McDonnell (“The Delinquent Season,” “Love, Rosie,” “The Walk Invisible”) has been cast in the role of Captain Holly Short, the elf hero.

Nonso Anozie (“Cinderella,” “The Grey,” “Ender’s Game”) will play Butler, Artemis Fowl’s formidable bodyguard.

Based on the bestselling book series by Eoin Colfer and with a screenplay by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson, “Artemis Fowl” is slated for release in U.S. theaters on August 9, 2019. Production will begin early next year in the U.K.