Atlas: Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu Star in Official Trailer for Netflix Sci-Fi Movie

The official trailer for Netflix's Atlas pits Jennifer Lopez and Simu Liu on opposing sides of a war. The newest movie in Netflix's original slate of programming packs some star power in the form of Jennifer Lopez (Selena, Anaconda, The Wedding Planner), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience, Barbie), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, Black Panther, Hotel Artemis), and Mark Strong (Kingsman franchise, Cruella, Shazam!). Atlas takes viewers into a possible future where artificial intelligence is a big part of our lives, and of course, one of those A.I.s (Liu) has gone rogue. It's up to Lopez's Atlas Shepherd to stop him, but she first has to open her mind and trust an A.I.

The Atlas trailer starts with a quick history lesson on our protagonist and antagonist, as we learn Jennifer Lopez's Atlas Shepherd is a data analyst who's spent her entire career hunting the artificial intelligence known as Harlan, played by Simu Liu. Harlan was created to advance technology, but instead, he almost helped end it. The team Atlas is working for go on a mission to stop Harlan, but they're attacked and Atlas escapes the explosion in an A.I. techno suit program named Smith. Together, they have to survive on an inhospitable planet. It's only when Atlas puts her trust in Smith that the two start to work as a team, eventually facing down Harlan as the trailer closes.

What is Netflix's Atlas about?

The description of Atlas reads, "Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

Directed by Brad Peyton and written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, Atlas stars Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong. Producers are Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment; Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures; Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films.

Atlas premieres Friday, May 24th on Netflix.