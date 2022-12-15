Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver Reveals Comic Inspiration for New Character (Exclusive)

Avatar: The Way of Water is swimming it's way into theaters this week, and it looks like it'll one-up the first film. Director James Cameron returns to helm the sequel set in the world of Pandora, and he takes us all to a setting that he's very familiar with– the water. Most, if not all, of the cast return for The Way of Water, and that includes Sigourney Weaver, whose character dies in the first movie. Weaver comes back as an entirely new and younger character, and the actress has already detailed how that is possible. Now, it seems that the actress is revealing that she used a comic book as inspiration for her new character. During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Weaver tells us that she used Classics Illustrated to help flesh out her character.

"I just wanna say one quick thing, which in terms of comic books, one of my inspirations for Kiri, was the Classics Illustrated Comic Book of Green Mansions which is an old, old book and movie where Audrey Hepburn plays this girl who lives in the tops of trees." Weaver continued. "I didn't read the book. I just, you didn't need to read the book if you had the Classics Illustrated."

Cameron has been developing sequels to his record-breaking film for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to Avatar, with two already filmed, and the other two are waiting to see how the first does at the box office. The director shot both sequels back to back due to how the scenes they needed to film for both. About a year ago, Cameron confirmed to Variety why he shot the films this way.

"We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments," Cameron revealed to the trade. "I said, let's just treat it like it's a six-hour miniseries and we're only going to go to Frankfurt once. We're going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They're allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we'll do later."

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

What do you think about her comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!