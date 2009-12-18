Avatar Rerelease Begins With Impressive Start in Early Markets





Avatar's off to a quick start in early markets with $900,000 already in the bank. China's Shanghai Disney is holding some special screenings of James Cameron's movie. Across the globe, Avatar is playing on 8,000 screens this weekend. Adding to the buzz is the fact that Avatar: The Way of Water has some post-credits scene action lined up for fans who are willing to make the trip out to the cinema. Disney is banking on the sequel being a smash-hit for the end of the year. All indications seem to point to that outcome being likely because of this performance and the buzz surrounding the film online. It also helps that Warner Bros. Discovery maneuvered out of the Holiday frame due to their entire restructuring plan. So, now Avatar will get to play opener for a busy Holiday season over at Disney. Check out a teaser up above.

When the rerelease of Avatar was announced, the director actually explained why he was so excited to take one this project. In a video, he laid out his motivations in making the 2009 blockbuster. The first film in this franchise would go on to become the most successful film of all time.

"Ever since I was a kid going to the movies, there was nothing like the cinema experience. When we made Avatar, we set out to push the limits of that experience," Cameron explained. "And now the movie has been remastered in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range and 9.1 sound, and it's returning to theaters on September 23rd for a limited time. See Avatar the way it was meant to be seen: on the big screen."

Here's how Disney is billing the highly-anticipated sequel: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

"Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water opens only in theaters on December 14 internationally and December 16 in the U.S."

