Each Avatar Film Will Tell Its Own Story Culminating in a Large Saga

James Cameron's Avatar was the all-time top-grossing movie for nearly a decade, resulting in the announcement in multiple sequels, with producer Jon Landau recently breaking down how each follow-up adventure will unfold. The producer went on to note that, rather than a continuous storyline that is broken up into five parts, the series will instead deliver audiences multiple standalone stories that will be seen as one overall saga once the franchise is looked at as a whole. Avatar: The Way of Water is currently slated to land in theaters on December 16th, with subsequent sequels set to hit theaters in December 2024, December 2026, and December 2028.

"Some of you might have heard me say this before, but one of the strengths of Jim Cameron scripts are always the universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them. And there's no more relatable theme than family at the center of each of our four sequels will be the Neytiri family, Jake and Neytiri's family," Landau shared during a presentation at CinemaCon. "Each sequel will play out as a standalone movie. Each story will come to its own conclusion and each movie will deliver audiences fulfilling emotional risk resolutions to each and every film. However, when looked at as a whole, the journey across all four movies will create an even larger, connected epic saga."

With the sequels first announced back in 2010, fans have been waiting quite some time for updates on the follow-ups, with this news sure to excite audiences about what's in store with the coming endeavors.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

To whet audiences' appetites, the studio will re-release Avatar in theaters on September 23rd. Avatar: The Way of Water will land in theaters on December 16th.

