Avatar: The Way of Water Reveals Brand New Poster

Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed a new poster ahead of the movie's release. It's been a busy morning for the James Cameron film as Disney and 20th Century are proud to debut the full trailer for the Winter blockbuster. The staggering visuals are ready to whisk viewers off their feet again. A return trip to Pandora was always going to do that. A lot of familiar characters were present in the clip as well, if you were around for the first Avatar. The poster follows somewhat a similar approach. The names don't take up nearly as much real-estate as some modern posters. Also worth nothing, Avatar: The Way of Water's visual treatment keeps all of the action above the waves. That's a bit of a surprise when the footage itself places a lot of pride on the underwater sequences. Check it out for yourself down below!

How Do These Massive Movies Come Together?

Cameron talked to Empire Magazine about the future of the franchise this summer. There are plans for an Avatar 4 and 5 somewhere down the line if you can believe it. So, the future is full-steam ahead for the director and his passion project.

"The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming," Cameron told Empire in an interview published in July. "I've got some other things I'm developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time – I don't know if that's after three or after four – I'll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I'm also interested in. Or maybe not. I don't know."

Still, the Avatar movies remain important to Cameron. "Everything I need to say about family, about sustainability, about climate, about the natural world, the themes that are important to me in real life and in my cinematic life, I can say on this canvas," Cameron says. "I got more excited as I went along. Movie four is a corker. It's a motherfucker. I actually hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it's coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it's one big story, ultimately."

What's Coming in The Avatar Sequel?

Here's the studio's latest description: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet."

