Avatar: The Way of Water Producer Provides New Update on Long-Awaited Sequel

After nearly a decade of being in the works, we're just a few months away from Avatar: The Way of Water, with the blockbuster sequel arriving this December. The long-awaited film has already dazzled audiences with its initial teaser trailer, and it's been pretty safe to assume that the technical components of the film will be top notch. A new social media post from franchise producer Jon Landau teases the film's post-production work, revealing a behind-the-scenes photo of The Way of Water composer Simon Franglen beginning his "scoring sessions" on the project.

Avatar: The Way of Water will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and CJ Jones.

"The Jim Cameron on Avatar, he is calmer," Winslet revealed in an interview late last year. "I will say that he's just much more stepped into his true self, I think. That's because of experience. That's also because he's done Avatar before, so he knows this world and he knows these characters. He's invented that way of filming. There's a level of confidence that has grounded him in a much more comfortable place, just for him. He was brilliantly collaborative on Avatar, honestly. I was awestruck by how much time he allows for the actors to often just meander over a scene, if it doesn't feel like it fit quite right. And obviously safety had to come first. Listen, if there's a proper world collapse and we really are all set on fire and there's another global pandemic any minute now, I can tell you with my hand on my heart, one of the people I would want to be within that bunker is Jim Cameron. He's very much safety first. I felt really good working with him. I'm so excited for Avatar."

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on December 16th.