Avengers: Doomsday Has the MCU’s Civil War 2.0, According to This Convincing Theory (& It Might Help Doom Win)

The most important movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t Avengers: Endgame or Avengers: Infinity War. Not even Iron Man, the franchise’s first film, or The Avengers can claim the title. The honor goes to Captain America: Civil War, which pits Iron Man and Captain America against each other due to the creation of the Sokovia Accords. Tony Stark wants the Avengers to have government oversight because of their mistakes, while Steve Rogers isn’t ready to answer to anyone who might have personal stakes in a conflict. The disagreement spirals out of control, and by the end of the movie, the Avengers are no more. And without a united front to protect it, Earth loses all of its Infinity Stones to Thanos, who wipes out half of life in the universe.

The MCU’s new heroes aren’t looking to repeat the mistakes of the past, as they’re putting together formidable groups that can respond to crises. However, they’re taking their eyes off the ball a little bit and letting petty squabbles get in the way of their goals ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. That small opening might be just what Doctor Doom needs to follow in the footsteps of the Mad Titan.

Civil War 2 Is About to Kick Off in the MCU

Ever since Steve handed him the shield in Endgame, Sam Wilson has been struggling to understand what it means to be Captain America. It takes a lot of effort for him to get to a point where he’s confident donning the stars and stripes, but he puts in the work, and at the end of Captain America: Brave New World, he’s ready to take the next step. Sam tells his partner, Joaquin Torres, that he’s ready to restart the Avengers and wants him on the team. Before he can publicly announce the team’s return, though, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine beats him to the punch and reveals the New Avengers to the world. Sam is typically a pretty open-minded guy, even teaming up with a villain or two if he thinks it’s the right thing to do. However, the idea of the New Avengers doesn’t sit right with him.

Bucky Barnes explains in Thunderbolts* that his conversation with Sam doesn’t go very well and that his old friend is going after the trademark for the name “Avengers.” While Bucky doesn’t explain what Sam’s problem is, it’s pretty evident that the idea of a group of former killers acting as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes isn’t something he’s in favor of, especially since John Walker, the disgraced former Captain America, is on the team. Sam clearly believes that the team would be better off in his hands, and he’ll get the chance to put his money where his mouth is at the start of Doomsday. The only problem is that any time he spends going after the New Avengers will be time away from preparing for Doom.

Doctor Doom Might Get an Easy Win in Avengers: Doomsday

The Fantastic Four make their way to Earth-616 in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts*, and the end of their movie makes it clear why. Doom gets his hands on Franklin Richards, and Marvel’s First Family probably wants help from other heroes to stop him. The name Doom isn’t going to mean much to the two Avengers teams, though, so they’ll get back to bickering while Robert Downey Jr.’s new character gets to work. By the time the villain finally reveals his real plan, it might be too late to stop what’s coming. In fact, there’s a very good chance that Doom gets out of Doomsday without losing a single battle.

Of course, Avengers: Secret Wars will immediately follow Doomsday, and with no other Big Bad on the way, Doom is going to get a second crack at it. He’s also likely to remember what happened to Thanos and take steps to avoid a similar fate. While all the Avengers are surely going to think that their fight over the name is important, as earning the world’s respect goes a long way toward operating with freedom, it will only get in the way when the real action starts.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

