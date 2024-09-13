X-Men: Kelsey Grammer's Beast Return Has Perfect Target

The Marvels brought MCU fans quite a shock when Kelsey Grammer returned as Beast. Little did Marvel hopefuls realize they would be in for a year of wall-to-wall X-Men. Speaking to ComicBook recently, Grammar revealed that he's had conversations with Marvel Studios about some future plans. After that reveal, the only question is where the Beast actor would pop-up next in the MCU. While some fans would argue Avengers: Secret Wars would be the most natural choice. (Honestly, that seems probable with all the rumored Marvel returns on the docket.) There is a dark horse candidate that would fill that role nicely in Avengers: Doomsday. First, let's focus on what Grammer said during our conversation.

"There's nothing I can talk about," Grammer told us. "What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was really almost... it wasn't unexpected. There'd be some response, but it was pretty overwhelming, and so there are some conversations."

So, clearly there are some things bubbling between the Frazier star and Marvel Studios. Every fan of these movies has been looking forward to the next Avengers crossover. (Dating back to it being called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.) It would seem from all the other developments in the MCU that our set of heroes is headed for an incursion. The ones averted in Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Marvels are just the tip of the iceberg. A battle with an X-Men world with Doctor Doom featuring heavily would immediately grab people's attention.

Beast Could Be The One To Explain The Stakes of Incursions

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made sure to explain incursions for the audience. The Marvels reaffirmed the threat with Monica Rambeau. But, the heroes of Earth-616 still don't know what's on the horizon. Well, Ant-Man does. However, some super genius is probably going to want to get Captain America, Hawkeye, Shang-Chi, The Hulk, and all their friends up to speed. If the X-Men's world comes into conflict with our heroes, someone is going to have to lay out the stakes. In the Secret Wars comics from the last decade, different worlds would try to have a peaceful solution before things got ugly between them. Grammar's mutant is usually a diplomat in a lot of the X-Men movies. It would be easy to see him filling that role here too.

When things inevitably break down and get chaotic, this will also bring back some of the characters that were teased at the end of Captain Marvel's movie as well. Both Binary and Monica have to make their way back. Interestingly, a lot of Grammer's X-Men teammates were absent from Deadpool & Wolverine. Getting them all in there before things get even more wild in Avengers: Secret Wars would be really exciting for fans. Lashana Lynch talked about her X-Men future and is leaving us all in suspense.

"I mean, even that sentence, I'm like, 'Am I?'" Lynch mused when asked about the cameo. "That's not a sentence that's been put to me at all; we've not had a conversation about that. I dipped in for, I think a day. I think I had one day on that film which is wild for it to be so impactful. I was there for a day because I was on Matilda at the time, so that's wild. I don't know. I don't know."

She continued, "I used to find it a little bit of a hindrance to not know as I like to know what's coming and plan, but I love now that I don't know. I love that I didn't know that was happening. That's something that came across time as a slow plan. Well, for me, anyway. They probably had it planned the whole time. I genuinely don't know what's next, but I think with where the franchise is going, it's naturally going to be exciting. And I'm excited to see where it goes next."

Where do you think we could end up seeing Beast and the X-Men next? Do you think it will be before Secret Wars?