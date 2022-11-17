Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Show Chris Evans Returning as the Human Torch

Marvel Studios has officially concluded Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever is already a major hit for the studio as the film has already made enough money to put Disney over $3 billion at the box office. With Phase Four over, fans have smoked on to the future of the MCU and that future will feature two major Avengers movies. Both films are set to feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as the main antagonist, but Avengers: Secret Wars will also bring back characters from past Marvel movies not set in the MCU. Some people are hoping we could see Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. return in some capacity as Captain America and Iron Man, while others would like to see the former of the two return as Johnny Storm / Human Torch.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new design that shows the Captain America star returning as the first superhero he's ever played. In the fan art, Evans sports the same costume from the Fantastic Four movies he starred in, but he looks much older than he did in the films. It would be pretty interesting to see Evans return as Human Torch as opposed to Steve Rogers. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

