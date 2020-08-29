Barack Obama Remembers Chadwick Boseman's Visit To White House To Work With Kids: "He Was Blessed"

✖

The world is still trying to process the passing of Chadwick Boseman, as fans learned the Black Panther star passed away last night from colon cancer. Boseman had been fighting it since 2016, filming many of the movies he's become synonymous with in-between surgeries and chemotherapy, and fans have taken to social media to share their tributes, memories, and overall love for him. Former President Barack Obama shared one of his favorite memories with Boseman on Twitter, recalling when Boseman came to the White House to work with kids while he was shooting 42 and playing Jackie Robinson and sharing a photo of the two together. You can see the photo below, and Obama had nothing but kind words to share about Boseman, saying "you could tell right away that he was blessed."

Obama wrote "Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years."

The photo was actually shared by Boseman initially, who wrote "Thanks for your service and for your advice. #theprinceandthepresident #inthehousethatslavesbuilt #tbt #DemsinPhilly"

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Boseman's family confirmed the star's passing last night with a loving tribute, which you can read below.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther.

He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

The family thanks you for your love and prayer, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Our thoughts are with Boseman's family and friends at this time.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.