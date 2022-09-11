Barbarian Opens With $10 Milllion During Second Slowest Box Office Weekend of the Year

There are two Disney movies at the top of the box office during what will be the second-worst weekend of 2022 to date. 20th Century Studios' Barbarian takes the top spot. After earning $3.8 million on Friday, the horror movie will close out its opening weekend with $10 million. Critics are liking the movie, awarding it a 92% certified fresh score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with a critical consensus that reads, "Smart, darkly humorous, and above all scary, Barbarian offers a chilling and consistently unpredictable thrill ride for horror fans." ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave Barbarian a positive but not glowing 3.5-out-of-5 review. He writes:

"Barbarian is a dark-horse horror movie release that actually deserves theatrical viewing – not for the visuals it offers, but for the audience experience. Cregger constructed his descent into the demented and macabre with a horror connoisseur's confidence in measuring how each moment will play to the crowd. And it definitely is a fun run to take, together."

Star Studios' North American release of the Indian blockbuster Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva will make it to second place. After earning $1.9 million on Friday, it'll take in $4.4 million during its first three days in the market.

If the top earner is topping out at $10 million, that's a bad sign for theaters. The total gross for all films this weekend is will be approximately $42.3 million, the second worst of the year to date. Spider-Man: No Way Home's return to theaters over Labor Day Weekend gave theaters some lift, but it wasn't long before that was the summer box office bottomed out. These numbers are coming ina t the same time that Regal Cinemas' parent company is filing for bankruptcy.

