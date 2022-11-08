Batman's Cameo in Blue Beetle May Have Been Revealed

George Lopez may have spoiled a possible Batman appearance in DC's Blue Beetle movie. The actor portrays Rudy Reyes, the uncle of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, who is being played by Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña. Blue Beetle will be the first Latino superhero in the DC Universe, the new name for the former DC Extended Universe/DCEU. Blue Beetle escaped Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's purging of content, unlike the Batgirl movie that was scheduled for HBO Max. With Blue Beetle set for a big-screen release, the possibility of Batman showing up should garner even more interest from the general public.

The Bryon Scott Podcast had George Lopez on as a guest, and the actor spoke highly of Blue Beetle not only being "the first Latino superhero," but also having a Latino producer, writer, and director in filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto. Lopez also revealed how his contract calls for 10 appearances, alluding to possible sequels in the future. Later, he casually dropped the gem, "I think Batman is in our movie."

George Lopez talked a little bit about Blue Beetle on The Bryon Scott Podcast and he just said

"I think batman is in our movie"

.

He seems unsure about this himself btw so don't take this as a confirmation.pic.twitter.com/7xT1FCG6fM — Blue Beetle Updates (@Bluebeetlenews) November 8, 2022

Is Batman in DC's Blue Beetle Movie?

As of now, it remains unconfirmed if Batman truly is in Blue Beetle. George Lopez could have simply been speaking out of turn in order to draw up interest in Blue Beetle, hoping his soundbite would make its way online. Of course, that ended up happening whether or not he was telling the truth or not. If Batman does wind up appearing, it could simply be an unnamed actor dressing up in a Batman costume without his face being shown or having a speaking part, similar to the Justice League having a surprise appearance in the Peacemaker Season 1 finale.

Michael Keaton was all set to reprise his role as Batman in Batgirl. However, fans won't get the opportunity to see that happen after the movie was shelved. Another Keaton cameo in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was later changed to insert Ben Affleck's Dark Knight instead.

Who Is the Villain of Blue Beetle?

Sharon Stone was reportedly lined up to play the main villain in Blue Beetle, but has since been replaced by Susan Sarandon. The latter would be portraying Victoria Kord, who is an original creation for the film and not found in the pages of DC. Of course, Kord is the last name of fellow Blue Beetle Ted Kord, though he has not been confirmed to appear.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sarandon revealed that the film will be partially in Spanish with subtitles.

"What's fabulous about it is that it's the first Latin-X hero that has his own movie. Even better, all of the Mexican, because his family is Mexican and all the actors were Mexican-American and it's in Spanish. So there's subtitles," Sarandon said. She went on to discuss her being the villain of Blue Beetle. "I'm of course the bad guy. I'm the white military-industrial complex, so I had a fabulous time because there's nothing better than being bad," she said.

Blue Beetle arrives in theaters on August 18, 2023.