2025 Movie Preview – All The Biggest Fandom Films Releasing

Another year nears its end, which means it’s time to prepare for 2025’s exciting slate of movies. 2024 gave cinephiles and film fandoms plenty of reasons to stay invested in their favorite properties, and 2025 offers even more to look forward to. Numerous major franchises in the horror, action, animated, and family-friendly genres will release new titles next year. From highly-anticipated superhero films from Marvel and DC to live-action Disney remakes, 2025 is poised to deliver lots of thrills in movie theaters across the globe.

Captain America: Brave New World – February 14

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will commence its 2025 lineup with Captain America: Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson takes over the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers as a fresh era with new global threats emerge in the next Captain America installment. Joining Mackie in the film’s cast are Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross/Red Hulk, Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Rosa Salazar as Rachel Leighton/Diamondback, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader, Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Copperhead.

Paddington in Peru – February 14

Paddington in Peru will tell the next chapter in the adorable talking bear’s journey when he travels to the South American nation to visit his Aunt Lucy. After having its release date delayed from January, the film will be released on the same day as Captain America: Brave New World. Ben Whishaw will return to voice the titular character in Paddington in Peru, while Hugh Bonneville will reprise his role as Henry Brown. Emily Mortimer joins the cast as Mary Brown, and Imelda Staunton will voice Aunt Lucy.

Snow White – March 21

Disney’s live-action Snow White film recently released its first trailer, and fans are looking forward to seeing Rachel Zegler portray the iconic princess. Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White will contain at least one original song in addition to the original 11 tracks that featured in the original 1937 animated movie. Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen, while Andrew Burnap, Patrick Page, Ansu Kabia, and Colin Michael Carmichael also figure among the cast.

A Minecraft Movie – April 4

A Minecraft Movie will adapt the popular video game to the big screen for the first time. Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa, Kate McKinnon, Danielle Brooks, and more will star in the film, helmed by Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess. The movie follows a group of outsiders who find themselves pulled into the cubic universe of Minecraft. They must take on a quest with the help of an expert crafter in order to get out.

Sinners – April 18

Director Ryan Coogler’s next movie may be a standalone project, however, fandoms have every reason to be buzzing over the release of Sinners, which stars Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers who encounter an unspeakable evil in their hometown. Sinners also features fellow Marvel actors Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku, as well as Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Lola Kirke, and Li Jun Li.

Thunderbolts* – May 2

The second of three MCU movies to release in 2025 is Thunderbolts*, a team-up narrative following Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, and Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster. Director Jake Schreier’s film sees the titular band of anti-heroes embark on a mission directed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman will make his MCU debut as Sentry.

Final Destination: Bloodlines – May 16

Final Destination: Bloodlines will arrive in 2025 as the newest addition to the franchise since 2011’s Final Destination 5. Not much is known about the plot, but the movie’s cast includes Tio Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Brec Bassinger, Tony Todd, Rya Kihlstedt, Richard Harmon, Max Lloyd-Jones, Anna Lore, and Owen Patrick Joyner. Final Destination: Bloodlines is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

Lilo & Stitch – May 23

The first Lilo & Stitch live-action film will be led by Maia Kealoha and Chris Sanders. Based on the Disney animated movies and series, Lilo & Stitch also features Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, Amy Hill as Tutu, Sydney Agudong as Nani, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles. Tia Carrere, who previously voiced Nani, will play Mrs. Kekoa in live-action. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On director Dean Fleischer Camp is directing the project.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning – May 23

Following 2023’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, the successful Tom Cruise-led franchise will take another bow with Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning in 2025, with Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct. Starring alongside Cruise’s Ethan Hunt are Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Hannah Waddingham, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Katy O’Brian, Nick Offerman, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, and more.

Karate Kid: Legends – May 30

Jackie Chan will reprise his role as skilled martial artist Mr. Han in Karate Kid: Legends, the sixth movie in the franchise. Also returning is Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, while Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Ming-Na Wen, and Aramis Knight join the cast. The plot of Karate Kid: Legends surrounds Wang’s Li Fong, a kung fu prodigy who moves from Beijing, China to New York City. Li decides to enter a karate competition and eventually crosses paths with Mr. Han and Daniel.

Ballerina – June 6

The John Wick franchise will debut its first spinoff with 2025’s Ballerina. The film stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. Eve seeks revenge for the murder of her family as she collides with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick. Directed by Underworld filmmaker Len Wiseman, Ballerina also counts Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Byrne, and the late Lance Reddick among its cast members.

Elio – June 13

Disney and Pixar’s next major film is Elio, a story about a young outer space enthusiast who embarks on a cosmic journey, meeting aliens and traveling through galaxies as he discovers himself. The character of Elio will be voiced by Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Yonas Kibreab. Zoe Saldaña, Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett, and Shirley Henderson are also part of the cast.

How to Train Your Dragon – June 13

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake includes the same characters and follows the same story as the 2010 animated movie. Mason Thames will star as Hiccup, a dragon-hunting Viking who unexpectedly befriends a young winged beast. From original director Dean Deblois, How to Train Your Dragon also features Nico Parker as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut, Nick Frost as Gobber, Ruth Codd as Phlegma, Nick Cornwall as Hürl, and Samuel Johnson as Skaldor.

28 Years Later – June 20

The follow-up to 2002’s 28 Days Later and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, 2025’s 28 Years Later focuses on a group of survivors of the rage virus outbreak on a small island. When one member ventures out to the mainland, he uncovers many secrets and horrors involving the infected and other survivors. Helmed by returning director Danny Boyle, 28 Years Later stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, and Erin Kellyman. The film’s new trailer has horror fanatics in a frenzy over its use of a horrifying recording of a 121-year-old Rudyard Kipling poem.

M3GAN 2.0 – June 27

The killer doll from 2023’s M3GAN returns in 2025’s M3GAN 2.0. Gerard Johnstone returns to direct, while Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Jen Van Epps reprise their roles. Additionally, Jermaine Clement, Ivanna Sakhno, Timm Sharp, and Aristotle Athari are new additions in M3GAN 2.0. Plot details for the horror sequel have been kept under wraps.

Jurassic World Rebirth – July 2

The Jurassic World franchise will release its next installment with a brand new cast and band of characters. Jurassic World Rebirth. Five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion, a group of explorers look to make a major medical breakthrough by extracting DNA from three gigantic dinosaurs. Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis and Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett. Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo are also set to appear in the movie.

Superman – July 11

A long-awaited revival of the timeless DC comic-book hero, James Gunn’s Superman ranks among 2025’s biggest movies. David Corenswet will star as Clark Kent and don Superman’s iconic red cape, Rachel Brosnahan will debut as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor. Other castings include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Eli Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. The first trailer for Superman just released, and DC fans are hyped for the upcoming film.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25

The MCU will finally introduce one of its most popular superhero families with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pedro Pascal is set to portray Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, and Vanessa Kirby will take on the role of Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman. Rounding out the team are Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka the Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch. The Fantastic Four: First Steps follows its main characters in a 1960s retro-futuristic world as they must defend their universe from the imminent threat of Ralph Ineson’s Galactus and Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer.

Thread: An Insidious Tale – August 29

Thread: An Insidious Tale adds another title to the bone-chilling horror saga. Directed by Moon Knight‘s Jeremy Slater, the film will star Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore. Thread‘s story follows a couple who try to prevent their daughter’s death by casting a time-traveling spell.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – September 5

The Conjuring: Last Rites will conclude the popular horror franchise in 2025. Reprising their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren one last time, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are newly joined by X-Men: Apocalypse star Ben Hardy and The Beast Must Die‘s Mia Tomlinson. Michael Chaves, who helmed 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, will return to direct Last Rites.

Saw XI – September 26

2025’s horror movie season includes Saw XI in its lineup. The 11th Saw film will see Kevin Greutart back in the director’s chair. Although official casting information hasn’t been made public yet, actor Tobin Bell recently confirmed that he will portray John Kramer aka the Jigsaw killer in Saw XI.

Tron: Ares – October 10

2025’s Tron: Ares will be the first movie in the sci-fi franchise since 2010’s Tron: Legacy, which served as a sequel to the original 1982 film. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning will helm Tron: Ares, while Jeff Bridges, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, Greta Lee, Sarah Desjardins, and Hasan Minhaj are set to star in the project. The plot of Tron: Ares differs from its predecessors in that it revolves around a program that makes its way from the digital world to the real world.

Mortal Kombat 2 – October 24

The sequel to the 2021 movie adaptation, Mortal Kombat 2 promises even more guts and gore true to the fighting game it’s based on, with Simon McQuoid returning to direct. Other returnees from the first film include Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Max Huang as Kung Lao. Among Mortal Kombat 2‘s new castings are Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Ana Thu Nguyen as Sindel, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, and C.J. Bloomfield as Baraka.

Predator: Badlands – November 7

Predator: Badlands follows 2022’s Prey, and will see Dan Trachtenberg back to write and direct. Elle Fanning is set to star in the franchise’s sixth installment, portraying twin sisters who hold different ideals and pursue different paths in life. It was recently revealed that a Yakutia creature aka a Predator will serve as the movie’s protagonist.

Wicked: For Good – November 21

Wicked: For Good will be tasked with succeeding the earth-shattering triumph of 2024’s Wicked. The second half of Jon M. Chu’s Broadway musical film adaptation will again feature Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.

Zootopia 2 – November 26

2016’s Zootopia finally has its sequel, as Zootopia 2 will hit theaters in 2025. Jason Bateman returns to voice the fox Nick Wilde, while Ginnifer Goodwin reprises her role as rabbit cop Judy Hopps. In Zootopia 2, the two main characters must work together to solve a new, dangerous case that will challenge their crime-solving skills. Ke Huy Quan will feature in a villain role, and Shakira will return to voice Gazelle.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – December 19

James Cameron’s box-office hit Avatar franchise IP is getting a third installment at the end of 2025 with Avatar: Fire and Ash. Following 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which currently stands as the third-highest-grossing film of all time globally, Fire and Ash will deepen the story of Jake Sully and his family on the mythical planet of Pandora, as they encounter a new group of volcano-dwelling Na’vi and re-encounter General Ardmore (Edie Falco), Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and their band of Earth-based colonizers. A major aspect of the film’s plot will involve Sam Worthington’s Jake and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri grieving the loss of their son. Other returning characters include Kate Winslet’s Ronal, Giovanni Ribisi’s Selfridge, Sigourney Weaver’s Kiri, Jermaine Clement’s Dr. Garvin, Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari, Jack Champion’s Spider, Bailey Bass’ Tsireya, Britain Dalton’s Lo’ak, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss’ Tuk, Jamie Flatters’ Neteyem, and more. David Thewlis and Oona Chaplin will play new characters.