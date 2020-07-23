Bill and Ted 3 Gets Totally Excellent New Trailer

✖

Big news dropped today when it was announced Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited Bill & Ted threequel starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, would be released on VOD alongside its limited theatrical release. Orion announced on Thursday that the new film is coming on-demand on September 1st, and will release in whatever theaters are open at the time and willing to play it. In addition to the exciting news that the comedy won't be delayed (by much), a new trailer just dropped and shows the totally excellent best buds embarking on their newest time travel adventure. The latest trailer puts more emphasis on the characters' daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who will be getting up to some time travel of their own. You can check out the trailer above or in the tweet below:

Bill & Ted Face the Music will follow the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, the first trailer had a lot of fun stuff to unpack.

In addition to Reeves, Winter, Weaving, and Lundy-Paine, Bill & Ted 3 will also feature Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is coming to VOD and select theaters on September 1st.

