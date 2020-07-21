Bill & Ted Face the Music Releases New Photos

Warner Bros. has revealed new photos from Bill & Ted Face the Music. The images, released via Total Film, offer new a fresh look at the title duo's respective daughters, Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine), as well as a prison scene with some intimidating-looking prisoners. There's also a behind-the-scenes look at writer Ed Solomon and director Dean Parisot at work on the film's set. Keep reading to see these photos and a few others that Warner Bros. revealed previously. Bill & Ted Face the Music is the third Bill & Ted movie, and it sees stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves returning to in the title roles. The spoke to Total Film about their time playing the Wyld Stallyns.

“Working on that material [1989's Excellent Adventure], and getting to play it, I thought it was pretty special,” Reeves says. “I certainly, at that time, had no expectation that you and I would be speaking here today!”

Winter adds, “Yeah, I mean, the very first movie was made by a bunch of young, scrappy people – and pretty independently, and we didn’t really know what to expect. And frankly, neither did the producers. We knew it was an idiosyncratic film, so we didn’t really know where it was going to go...”

Bill & Ted Face the Music opens on August 28th.