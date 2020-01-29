Bill & Ted 3: Super Bowl Commercial Reveals First Look at Old Bill

It’s been decades since we last heard the mantra beckoning us to Be Excellent to Each Other, and we’re now due for a reminder from the Wyld Stallyns. And while many of us eagerly anticipate the return of our favorite time travelers in Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited third film in the franchise, we never would have anticipated that our first official look at the old version of Bill S. Preston, Esq., in action would come from a Walmart commercial. But it wouldn’t be the 2020 Super Bowl without a few surprises.

Walmart just released their spot for the Big Game ahead of this weekend’s kickoff, showing both Bills old and young meeting up in a parking lot for the superstar. They aren’t the only big names to make an appearance in the commercial, as it’s much like previous years commercials where famous vehicles and characters arrive to pick up their groceries after online ordering. Check it out in the clip below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie is currently on track for a release date this summer, set to premiere in theaters on August 21st. The movie will reportedly see the titular heroes squandering their potential, but forced back into action with the expectation that their music will save the universe.

Alongside Bill actor Alex Winter, the movie will feature returning cast member Keanu Reeves who is reprising his role as Theodore Logan. Expect a bunch of familiar and new faces in this adventure across time and space with the fate of the universe hanging in the balance.

Check out the synopsis for the movie below:

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane director Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music, with a script from original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf will produce alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli will act as executive producer.