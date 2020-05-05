Bill and Ted Face the Music Writer Announces How Fans Can Party On With Bill and Ted

✖

Ed Solomon, co-writer of Bill & Ted Face the Music and probably the movie's most visible advocate on social media, came through on his promise yesterday and gave fans an announcement this afternoon that gives them a chance to be part of the movie. Solomon took to Twitter to reveal that Orion, who will release the movie just as they did Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey in the '80s and '90s, will offer fans a chance to jam out with Bill and Ted by recording themselves -- with or without instruments, since air guitar is a great alternative -- performing to a demo track you can find at a website fittingly called "Party On With Bill and Ted."

Solomon joked that the opportunity is open to non-fans, too -- although it's hard to guess why they would want to be in it. Unless of course they're hoping the commandeer the booth to go back and make the first movie not happen, but that was more or less the bad guy plan in Bogus Journey so we know that doesn't work.

You can see Solomon's tweet below.

Hey, we'd like to invite any and all Bill & Ted fans* to have a chance to be in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Just follow the link and have a blast!https://t.co/doGIELhUCd (*Offer good for non-fans, too.. but you'll need to watch the movie to see if you made it, so.. your call.) pic.twitter.com/TayUfComoE — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 5, 2020

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, he stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The film stars Reeves and Winter, along with Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, and returning co-stars William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

The idea for a third Bill and Ted -- particularly one that would deal with the themes of Bill and Ted as middle-aged underachievers struggling with their destiny -- has been something that Reeves, Winter, and writers Ed Solmon and Chris Matheson have been kicking around for years. It struggled to get studio approvals and budgets for quite a while, and has likely been helped by Reeves's renewed status as a marquee box office draw with hits like the John Wick franchise under his belt. Sadler will reprise his role as the Grim Reaper, who appeared in 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey as a buffoonish parody of the specter of death from Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal.

