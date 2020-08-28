Bill & Ted Face the Music Earns A Grammy Nomination For Wyld Stallyns

✖

In a moment of life imitating art, the Wyld Stallyns are among the Grammy nominees this year. The Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack, released this August ahead of the film's theatrical and digital drop, is on the list of nominees for the best compilation soundtrack for digital media. It will compete with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, the Frozen 2 soudntrack, and the soundtrack for Jojo Rabbit. The soundtrack, which is available to stream free on Spotify and for purchase at online retailers, features original music by such artists as Weezer, FIDLAR, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Cold War Kids and more.

The compilation includes a pair of Wyld Stallyns songs, performed in the film by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, which are this time credited AS Wyld Stallyns. In Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, for instance, the Wyld Stallyns song at the end was actually by KISS, who were credited on the record.

"Congratulations to Jonathan Leahy and Ashley Waldron! World's best music supervisors!" the film's co-writer, Ed Solomon, tweeted this afternoon. "Is it weird that I also feel, strangely, kinda happy for Bill & Ted? I sorta do."

You can see the full track list below:

1. Big Black Delta - "Lost in Time"

2. Alec Wigdahl - "Big Red Balloon"

3. Weezer - "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)"

4. Cold War Kids - "Story Of Our Lives"

5. Mastodon - "Rufus Lives"

6. Big Black Delta - "Circuits Of Time"

7. POORSTACY - "Darkest Night"

8. Lamb Of God - "The Death Of Us"

9. FIDLAR - "Breaker"

10. Culture Wars - "Leave Me Alone"

11. Blame My Youth - "Right Where You Belong"

12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) - "Face the Music"

13. Wyld Stallyns - "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"

Following the surprise blockbuster that was 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Winter and Reeves returned to their title roles for 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Since then, the pair -- as well as writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson -- have consistently had to field questions about the possibility of a third movie featuring the characters, a pair of slackers who discover that in the future, world peace is achieved as a result of the music of Wyld Stallyns, a rock band they founded in their garage.

In the first film, a time-traveler named Rufus (George Carlin) allowed the pair to use a time machine that gave them a leg up on passing an important high school history presentation. The second film saw them killed and sent to Hell, where they had to defeat the Grim Reaper in order to be revived.

In the third film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, the now-middle-aged Bill and Ted have not yet written the song that kickstarts their world-altering careers, and the future is getting anxious. As reality starts to unravel, there is a literal ticking clock on Bill and Ted to fulfill their destiny. The pair elect to time-travel to the future -- or more accurately various alternate futures -- to steal the song from their future selves and set the timestream on the right path. Hal Landon, Jr. returns as Ted's father, Amy Stoch as his stepmother (who was Bill's stepmother in the first film), and The Flash veteran William Sadler reprises his role as Death, the Grim Reaper who is really bad at basically every game he tries to play -- but pretty killer on bass.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is available now in on DVD and Blu-ray, on-demand, and on digital platforms.