Bill & Ted Face the Music Now Available at Reduced Price

There haven't been too many movies released in 2020, so we're glad Bill & Ted Face the Music was one of the films that became available to watch at home at the same time as its theatrical release. People have been enjoying the comedy, which currently has an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave it a 5 out of 5, calling it "a most triumphant time." If you haven't watched the movie yet due to the at-home prices, we have good news... the third Bill & Ted film is now available at a reduced price! The film's star, Alex Winter, took to Twitter this week to spread this most excellent news.

“They dropped the price on @BillandTed3 :),” Winter shared. The movie was originally available to rent for $19.99 and available to buy for $24.99 but has since been lowered to $14.99 for rentals and $19.99 to keep. You can grab it here on Amazon Prime Video, here on iTunes, and here at Vudu. Additional options are available here.

Many people commented on Winter's post, saying they didn't mind paying the full price at the beginning of the month. “WORTH EVERY PENNY,” Robot Chicken’s Seth Green wrote. “I don’t regret paying the full price,” Twilight’s Jackson Rathbone added. You can view the tweets below:

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Winter, Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted's daughters. The movie also features Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Have you seen the movie yet? If not, will the price reduction change your mind? Tell us in the comments!

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available to watch On Demand and in select theaters.

