Black Adam: The Rock Has A Message For the DCU Heroes

Black Adam Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a message for the heroes of the DC Universe (and the actors that play them). The Rock hosted the Black Adam panel at DC Fandome, where he urged DC fans to help him start talking trash to his franchise co-stars, in true WWE tradition: "Get a message out to some of the other ones," Johnson said. "Some of the other DC superheroes. The Flash. Aquaman. Wonder Woman. Batman and Superman. Let them know something: Things will never be the same. Because the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

Dwayne Johnson might've been flexing his old wrestler trash-talk skills to help promote Black Adam joining the DC Movie Universe, but he's not wrong: Black Adam's arrival will definitely make the power rankings of the DCU shift in a big way.

After all, even Henry Cavill's Superman is traditionally vulnerable to the sort of magic that Black Adam is powered by, making Adam the rare character that can actually go toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel, and win that battle. Johnson didn't wait to address the big "Black Adam vs. Superman" question, telling DC fans, "We're kind of similar in terms of our powers, our strengths our speeds, because look at the end of the day you never know. Black Adam and Superman could become friends, or they won't."

Similarly, Zachary Levi's Shazam is in for a rude awakening when he meets one of the wizard's champions who chose not to play by the traditional rules of heroism. Many fans are looking for those worlds to collide as the follow-up to Shazam! 2 and Black Adam's respective releases.

However, the most interesting matchup right now may actually be Black Adam and Wonder Woman, as the latter also comes with the sort of mystical powres and artifacts that may actually be the biggest threat to Black Adam. However, Johnson seems to be more interested in Wonder Woman and Black Adam pairing up in a buddy sense (and something more?):

"The character of Wonder Woman is one that I have such a tremendous amount of respect for I've always thought that this combination of Wonder Woman and Black Adam would make an incredible pairing," Johnson said. "So this idea that we would go on an adventure together is something very cool."

So far, the concept art of The Rock as Black Adam looks pretty on-point, and he'll get to prove his power level against a whole set of JSA heroes in the film. Can't wait.

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22, 2021.

