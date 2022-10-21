How Sarah Shahi Became the Heart of Black Adam

Sarah Shahi is the heart of Black Adam and she shared how that evolution took place. Comicbook.com sat down with the Adrianna actress ahead of the movie's big opening weekend. The DC Comics movie has been in production for a long time now, and she's aware of all of the chatter. But, Shahi has absolute faith in director Jaume Collet-Serra. They've worked together in the past about grounding this story and the human characters play a massive role in that. A lot of the recent big blockbusters have a tough time navigating that tightrope walk of massive-spectacle versus the human stakes of these conflicts. It can be a lot to handle. The actress believes there is a balance that can be achieved and they've got it in Black Adam. It will be interesting to see what audiences make of the movie. Rotten Tomatoes inclinations are out there for those that want them, but we've seen films buck the odds before. Check out Shahi's comments down below.

"I was really lucky. Because I had worked with Jaume Collet-Serra before, and so, when I got role, y'know, I had to audition, and all that stuff, and then, when I got it, he and I really spoke about creating this person that was multidimensional," Shahi explained. "She's kind of a mix between Lara Croft and Indiana Jones, but at the same time, she's also a mother. So, the part of her that's, y'know... I, myself, am a mother, to three children. So many kids! To see her compassion, her warmth, her grace... And later in the movie, as she kind of evolves, and her relationship with Black Adam, she kind of becomes the Black Adam whisperer, you know? Where she can get him to do things, she can communicate to him in a way that nobody else can. Just to be able to show all those different sides of her... She's not just tough, she's so many different things."

Her Black Adam Casting Felt Like A Prank

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress explained that she got the call personally from Dwayne Johnson. Anyone would be a little bit lightheaded to secure such a role. But, Shahi told The Hollywood Reporter that she was going to need a little bit more confirmation before believing the good news.

"You know what? I actually tanked the audition for Sex/Life, and I had to put myself on tape five times," Shahi began. "So Sex/Life was probably the hardest casting process I've ever been in, whereas Black Adam was the easiest casting process. The universe definitely gave me a little kiss on the cheek when I got this one. While I was filming Sex/Life, I put myself on tape in Toronto for a movie I knew nothing about; I didn't even know the title of it. So I auditioned with two very nondescript scenes, and then the world shut down. So the next thing I knew, I got a phone call, saying, 'Remember that movie you went out on?' and I couldn't really remember because it was a couple of months after I auditioned. But they said, 'Well, they want to meet with you, and it's this project called Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson.' And it just sounded so surreal. It sounded like I was being pranked or something. It just didn't sound real."

