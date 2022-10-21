Black Adam Actor Reveals First Details About His Role

We're less than two months away from the debut of Black Adam, a live-action film that is expected to shift a lot of our expectations of the DC Universe. In addition to Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited take on the titular DC antihero, the film boasts a diverse ensemble cast, each of whom is sure to bring something unique to the superhero space. Mohammed Amer, who has been cast in Black Adam since April of last year, recently spoke about his involvement in the film in a recent interview with Geeks Of Color. As he revealed, his character — who briefly appeared in the film's first trailer — is Karim, the brother of Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi).

""His name is Karim, very sweet, loving and wants nothing to do with anything," Amer explained. "He's the centerpiece of it all with his sister. My sister is the hero of the movie."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"Well, it's a big deal for a lot of reasons," Shahi explained. "I'm getting the chance to work with Dwayne, who happens to be one of the kindest humans ever. And it's admirable to watch him be the businessman and the actor that he is. He treats everybody on set so well. When he speaks to you, it's like you're the only person in the room. Everyone should take a lesson from his book because he's quite remarkable to witness and to be on set with. He's the real deal, through and through."

"So not only is it cool for that, but I'm Middle Eastern; I'm Persian," Shai continued. "And there's not a lot of Middle Eastern representation out there, so being in a movie like this really helps make a statement for my culture and where I come from. There are other Middle Eastern actors that I know who are either getting cast in terrorist roles or they're really being stereotyped by how they look. So I'm hoping that, on some level, Black Adam will help break open that stereotype. And hopefully, Hollywood will become more colorblind in a way, and will open itself up to more Middle Eastern actors and storylines. And on top of that, this is the first thing I've been a part of that my kids can actually watch. So that's nice."

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.