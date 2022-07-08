Black Panther 2 Star Lupita Nyong'o Teases "Exciting" Sequel Plans

✖

Black Panther was a nonstop thrill ride, but series star Lupita Nyong’o thinks the sequel will be even more exciting. During an interview with Good Morning America, the actress talked about revisiting the world of Wakanda and the obvious changes headed their way. Chadwick Boseman is gone, but not forgotten, and it’s up to the cast members to carry on his legacy. Numerous people from the first film have said similar things when asked about Black Panther 2. However, until audiences see a trailer, their minds will wander toward what could have been if King T’Challa was still here. Nyong’o thinks director Ryan Coogler is cooking up some serious heat right now, and that should be reason enough for fans to get excited. The second film will take place in the world of Black Panther, but will not recast Boseman as the series hero.

She began, “It’s gonna be different, of course, without our king to go back into that world. But I know that all of us are dedicated to carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther. And [director] Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family.”

“It’s going to be different, of course, without our king [Chadwick Boseman] … but I know that all of us are dedicated to reimagining or carrying on his legacy in this new #BlackPanther.” — @Lupita_Nyongo https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/NcxvWy8rmd — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 3, 2021

Recently, in a conversation with The Ringer, Daniel Kaluuya told the outlet that honoring Boseman would be the top priority heading into Black Panther 2.

"For me, what's important to me is not the Black Panther legacy, it's the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, because that's a human being and a spirit that is real," Kaluuya explained. "How can we honor that? Black Panther is going to do what Black Panther does, but that's a man that lived for us. He did it for us, did it our nephews, our nieces, our kids. It's our duty to honor that man the way he honored us."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. 2021 is also bringing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th.

What would you like to see in Black Panther 2? Let us know down in the comments!