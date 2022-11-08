New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV Reveals the Ironheart Armor Suit

Marvel fans have been teased with the new Marvel Cinematic Universe characters they will meet in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – but not quite like this! A new Black Panther 2 TV spot has been spotted over Japan, and it reveals some new footage of inventor Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) fully suited-up in her Ironheart armored suit!

Take a look at Ironheart at the :21 mark in this new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Japanese TV Spot ("LET'S GO"):

The Ironheart armor design in this footage looks like a comics accurate adaptation with some of the usual MCU tweaks. If you move things back to the :20 mark, it's clear when Riri is coming in for a superheroine landing that she's also got some serious weaponry on that Ironheart armor. Both arms have massive gun cannons, mounted on them, with an ammunition and/or power cord to feed them.

The "heart" theme is ever-present in both the chest piece that Riri builds for this armor, as well as in the "wings" and/or power-pack that is on her back. All in all, Ironheart comic fans should be pretty happy with the look and the color scheme seen here!

(Photo: Marvel Studios Japan)

Based on the context of this footage and the many other clips Marvel has released from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's easy to surmise Ironheart showing up for the climatic battle, which seems to be set on the sea, with the new Black Panther and Wakanda battling Namor and his undersea warriors of Talocan. We've already seen earlier sequences teased of Okoye and Shuri meeting Riri at MIT in Boston and having a high-speed chase out of there, with Riri piloting her Iron Man armor prototype. Now it's clear that in Wakanda (and with a little help?) Riri builds a much more serious advanced armor.

It'll be cool to see where the Ironheart armor goes from here, in Marvel's upcoming Ironheart TV series.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

In the ComicBook.com official review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Phase Zero hose Aaron Perine says the following: