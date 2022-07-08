Shuri Trends After Marvel Announces Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Role Will Not Be Recast

Thursday afternoon, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige — also Chief Creative Officer for the entire Marvel brand — confirmed what many had suspected. Under no circumstance will the studio be recasting T'Challa in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's passing. Though the Ryan Coogler-led franchise will continue to bear the Black Panther name, Feige said during the Marvel Studios portion of the call it would continue to explore the fictional country of Wakanda. As such, T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) began to trend as many Black Panther fans speculated she'd take on the mantle of the Avengers character, a plotline stripped straight from the comics.

"Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman's legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," Disney wrote on Twitter. You can view the post below:

