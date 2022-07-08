Shuri Trends After Marvel Announces Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Role Will Not Be Recast
Thursday afternoon, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige — also Chief Creative Officer for the entire Marvel brand — confirmed what many had suspected. Under no circumstance will the studio be recasting T'Challa in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's passing. Though the Ryan Coogler-led franchise will continue to bear the Black Panther name, Feige said during the Marvel Studios portion of the call it would continue to explore the fictional country of Wakanda. As such, T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) began to trend as many Black Panther fans speculated she'd take on the mantle of the Avengers character, a plotline stripped straight from the comics.
"Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman's legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," Disney wrote on Twitter. You can view the post below:
Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film.— Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020
I can understand Marvel not recasting the role of T'Challa. Partly because they wanted to honor the late Chadwick Bosemen but also because people will have a hard time accepting someone else as T'Challa. Which is fine. Hello Shuri as the Black Panther. 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/i7vALk4pJn— Geoffrey Kuntz (@BrokenBridgeGXB) December 11, 2020
Namor and Shuri. #BlackPanther #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/NDppILfSOo— Klaws of Wakanda (@klawsofwakanda) December 11, 2020
With the “no recast” news now confirmed...
...why shouldn’t Shuri be the next Black Panther and/or Queen? pic.twitter.com/GKbjQFsuDQ— Klaws of Wakanda (@klawsofwakanda) December 11, 2020
Shuri. This book has got great Marvel story instincts. Resonant of where BP originated in the FF, T'Challa faces Dr Doom, and loses. This leads to Shuri eventually finding the spirit of the Panther herself, under threat from the Spider man villain, Morlun (hunting animal... pic.twitter.com/KIBI5G7keR— Kaleb Grall (@GrallK) December 11, 2020
If you read the comic you will understand there is no issue here. Black panther mantle get pass around. Shuri became black panther in the comic. So most likely shuri will be the next in line now— collins uduwavodia (@collinsabz) December 11, 2020
Shuri by @mikedeodato with colors by Frank Martin#Shuri #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/dve3xsOZDL— Rob Rogers (@theaginggeek) December 11, 2020
I have no problem with Shuri as #BlackPanther, but for as long as the MCU continues, which appears to be indefinite, T’Challa is just gone? I get the idea of mourning him in film, I get the idea of how iconic Chadwick was, but #TChalla is MORE than just the actor playing him. pic.twitter.com/q1YbatXHt1— Langley M(y Country Has Returned to Sanity?)Neely (@LangleyMNeely) December 11, 2020
Black Panther 2 is now set for release on July 8, 2022.
Black Panther 2 is now set for release on July 8, 2022.